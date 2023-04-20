close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India Inc registers surge in independent directors quitting their jobs

IDs are responsible for both legal and regulatory obligations. They can raise red flags and register their disagreement on board matters

BS Web Team New Delhi
Directors

Illustration by Binay Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 881 Independent Directors (ID) quit their companies in the financial year 2022–2023, according to a Financial Express (FE) report that quoted data from primeinfobase.com. The number of IDs quitting this year is 14.5 per cent more than last year.
IDs are responsible for both legal and regulatory obligations. They can raise red flags and register their disagreement on board matters.

The report added that the role of IDs has come under the scanner as they form the first line of independent authorities along with the auditors. They are responsible for keeping an eye on any wrongdoings in a firm.
Shriram Subramanian, founder and managing director of InGovern Research Services, was quoted in the report as saying, "The demands on the independent directors are much higher. Directors are aware that non compliance will lead to greater scrutiny and are aware of fraud risks and the liabilities that come with that. Older directors increasingly face the challenge of getting used to new technology."

Experts said that there are provisions that mandate independent directors on a board register their dissent if they notice any wrongdoing. If an ID fails to do so, the ID may also be tagged as a defaulter in his personal capacity. This could result in him or her being declared unfit to hold any significant position.
Citing an example from a recent exit, the report stated that an independent director of Modulex Construction Technologies submitted a 65-page resignation letter to the exchanges highlighting the corporate governance issues at the company.

Also Read

Shriram Financial Ventures to be holding company in Shriram Group recast

What is a regulatory sandbox?

Hindenburg vs Adani: Short selling not shareholder activism, says InGovern

Shriram Finance turns India's largest retail NBFC after merger: Group

Economy positive, demand all across: Shriram Transport Finance V-C & MD

Indian money managers continue to trim holdings of Adani Group's stocks

More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks

Musk says Tesla likely to launch full self-drive technology this year

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Dollar bonds of Adani Group firms inch higher post buyback announcement


IDs have protection under the Companies Act. They can be held responsible for only those activities of the company of which they had knowledge, had consented to, or provided approval for.
Enhanced duties, roles, and responsibilities for independent directors have been in place for a few years, but the role of IDs came into prominence primarily after the Companies Act 2013 was implemented.
Topics : SEBI income of independent directors Independent directors government plans for independent directors Securities and Exchange Board of India BS Web Reports Companies Act

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

India Inc registers surge in independent directors quitting their jobs

Directors
2 min read

Indian money managers continue to trim holdings of Adani Group's stocks

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

More investments for Byju's? Abu Dhabi's 10X AD, Apollo conduct talks

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Musk says Tesla likely to launch full self-drive technology this year

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

Tatas, Singapore Airlines seek CCI nod for Vistara-Air India merger

Air India
2 min read
Premium

This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

Photo Caption: Mukunda Foods Cofounders (from left): Eshwar K Vikas, Sudeep Sabat and Rakesh Patil
7 min read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Apple Saket
3 min read

HCL Tech Q4 results to be announced tomorrow: Key things to look out for

HCLTech, HCL
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon