Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DCB Bank share zooms 10% after Q2FY25 profit climbs over 22% YoY

DCB Bank share zooms 10% after Q2FY25 profit climbs over 22% YoY

The surge in DCB Bank share price came after the lender reported a strong set of quarterly results (Q2FY25) on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

DCB Bank share price: Shares of private bank DCB Bank surged up to 9.75 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 121 per share on Friday, October 25, 2024.
 
The surge in DCB Bank share price came after the lender reported a strong set of quarterly results (Q2FY25) on Thursday, October 24, 2024. 
 
The bank’s net profit rose 22.6 per cent annually to Rs 155.5 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 126.8 cror ein the September quarter of FY24 (Q2FY24).
 
The Net Interest Income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, soared 7 per cent annually to Rs 509.2 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 475.7 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
 
On the asset quality front, net non performing assets (NNPA) improved to 1.17 per cent in the September quarter of FY25, from 1.18 per cent in the June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25).
 
The bank’s gross non performing asset (GNPA) improved to 3.29 per cent in Q2FY25, from 3.33 per cent in Q1FY25. 

More From This Section

Bonds

India bond yields unchanged, set to end flat; traders eye weekly debt sale

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at 79,400, Nifty near 24,150; FMCG, Health, Pharma gain, rest drag

(L-R) Samir Shantilal Somaiya, CMD, and Naresh Khetan, CFO, Godavari Biorefineries (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Godavari Biorefineries IPO closes today: 0.59x subscription, GMP up 4%

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp shares slide 3% as UBS maintains 'Sell' on weak rural revival

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon Technologies plunges 15% from day's high amid profit booking post Q2

 
In absolute terms, NNPA deteriorated to Rs 521.28 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 499.22  in Q1FY25. Its GNPA also deteriorated to Rs 1,496.64 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 1,434.55 crore in Q1FY25. 
 
The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 75.62 per cent and PCR without considering Gold Loans NPAs was at 76.41 per cent.
 
“Our growth trajectory continues to be robust both in deposits and advances. Greater focus on analytics and engagement to give us benefits on the fee line. Recoveries and upgrades continue to be encouraging. We are working on improving productivity and looking ahead we expect steady improvement in profitability,” said Praveen Kutty, managing director & CEO.
 
DCB Bank Limited is a private sector bank. It has 451 branches across 20 states and 2 union territories. It is a scheduled commercial bank regulated by the Reserve Bank of India. 
 
DCB Bank has contemporary technology and infrastructure, including state-of-the-art India’s first Aadhaar number & fingerprint based biometric ATMs, and internet banking for personal as well as business banking customers. 
 
The Bank’s business segments are Retail, micro-SMEs, SMEs, mid-Corporate, Microfinance Institutions (MFI), Agriculture, Commodities, Government, Public Sector, Indian Banks, Cooperative Banks and Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFC). 
 
At 11:34 AM, DCB Bank shares were trading 3.76 per cent higher at Rs 114.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.84 per cent lower at 79,396.39 levels.

Also Read

equity trading volumes, share market

Bikaji Foods jumps 10% after steady Q2FY25 results; profit soars 15%

Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan up 10%, hits new high on strong Q2 operational performance

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

ixigo share falls 5% amid profit booking post healthy Sept qtr results

PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

PNB Housing Finance soars 11% after strong Q2 performance; details

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bk drops 15% on all around miss in Q2, analysts slash target price

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY DCB bank Q2 results Indian stocks S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon