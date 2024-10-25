Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / National Stock Exchange's IPO hinges on approval from Sebi, says CEO

National Stock Exchange's IPO hinges on approval from Sebi, says CEO

The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., whose initial public offering has faced delays since it initial filing in 2016, needs approval from the Sebi to reapply

NSE

Sebi initially halted NSE’s plans for a listing as the exchange was mired in several cases. | Representational

Bloomberg Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Haslinda Amin
 
India’s largest stock exchange is awaiting clearance from the securities regulator to proceed with its public listing plans, according to Chief Executive Officer Ashish Kumar Chauhan.
 
The National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., whose initial public offering has faced delays since it initial filing in 2016, needs approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to reapply, Chauhan said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Friday. 
 
“We will be able to prepare our papers” only after getting a no-objection certificate from the regulator, he said. “So, it will take time.” 
 
 
Sebi initially halted NSE’s plans for a listing as the exchange was mired in several cases relating to granting some high-speed traders unfair access to its co-location servers. The bourse has since addressed the regulator’s concerns and, last month was cleared of allegations of connivance and collusion in a decade-old case of unfair market access. 
 
The acquittal has triggered a frenzy for the bourse’s stock in the private market for unlisted shares, doubling its valuations in just four months on IPO hopes, Bloomberg reported in September. NSE’s valuation exceeds $36 billion, making it larger than CBOE Global Markets Inc., Japan Exchange Group Inc. and Singapore Exchange Ltd.  

Also Read

GDP, India GDP

Expanding bond market to ease capital needs key to India's $5 trn goal

National stock exchange, NSE

Indian market's record 11-month stock rally at risk as profits cool

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Active investors on NSE surge 44% to nearly 50 mn amid market rally

National stock exchange, NSE

NSE, Vikram Limaye pay Rs 643 crore to Sebi, settle TAP misuse case

National stock exchange, NSE

India's top bourse is said to have doubled in value amid IPO hopes

Topics : IPO SEBI National Stock Exchange Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon