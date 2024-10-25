Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Aarti Drugs shares fell 4% on October 25, more details here

Here's why Aarti Drugs shares fell 4% on October 25, more details here

The fall in Aarti Drugs share price came after the company reported a weak set of September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings.

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aarti Drugs share price: Pharmaceutical company Aarti Drugs shares dropped up to 3.67 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 467 per share on Friday, October 24, 2024. 
 
The fall in Aarti Drugs share price came after the company reported a weak set of September quarter (Q2FY25) earnings.
 
Aarti Drugs’ profit dropped 11.6 per cent annually to Rs 35 crore in the September quarter of FY25, from Rs 39.6 crore in the September quarter of FY24. 
 
The company’s revenue fell 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 598.3 crore in Q2FY25, from Rs 641.5 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) dropped 12.3 per cent annually to Rs 67 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 76.4 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2024 (Q2FY24).
 
Consequently, Ebitda margin dropped 70 basis points (bps) to 11.2 per cent in Q2FY25, from 11.9 per cent in Q2FY24.

More From This Section

Indian markets

Equity investors poorer by Rs 7.15 trn in morning trade as markets slump

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 750 pts to 79,300, Nifty at 24,100; Bank, Auto lose

IPO gmp

Deepak Builders IPO: GMP indicates double digit listing gains for investors

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks

Aster DM, Laurus Labs among 5 smallcap stock ideas in a falling market

Bonds

India bond yields unchanged, set to end flat; traders eye weekly debt sale

 
Adhish Patil, CFO & COO, of Aarti Drugs Limited said, “During Q2FY25, we have seen a drop in revenues and profitability on a year-on-year basis mainly due to lower realisations stemming from negative rate variance and subdued market demand in the API business. The volumes have remained flattish on a Y-o-Y basis whereas we have seen a growth of 10 per cent from the last quarter. Since Q1, the prices have stabilised, and volumes have grown which has led to a growth of 8 per cent in revenues on a Q-o-Q basis. We expect pricing to improve going ahead.”
 
Aarti Drugs Limited, established in 1984, is part of the $6 billion Aarti Group of Industries. The company boasts a strong R&D division located in Tarapur, Maharashtra, near its manufacturing sites. 
 
Aarti Drugs specialises in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and formulations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Life Science Private Limited.
 
With a total of 12 manufacturing facilities—nine in Maharashtra, two in Gujarat, and one in Himachal Pradesh (operated by Pinnacle)—the company offers a diverse range of products. Its API portfolio includes Ciprofloxacin Hydrochloride, Metronidazole, Metformin HCL, Ketoconazole, and Ofloxacin. In the specialty chemicals segment, it produces Benzene Sulphonyl Chloride and Methyl Nicotinate, among others.
 
At 1:00 PM, Aarti Drugs shares were trading 1.86 per cent lower at Rs 475.80 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.90 per cent lower at 79,346.13 levels.

Also Read

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Aarti Drugs shares rise 3% as manufacturing facility gets nod from UK MHRA

shares, growth, results, earnings, GDP, markets, stock, investment, shares, buybacks, investor, equity, BSE

Aarti Drugs surges 13% as board mulls share buyback on August 26

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Germany to increase visas for skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000, says PM Modi

India vs New Zealand 2ns Test Day 2 live full scorecard

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 2: Santner secures seven to shell-shock India

PNB, Punjab National Bank

PNB credit card offers discounts and cash backs for festival season

Topics : Aarti Drugs Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon