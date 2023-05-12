Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Max Health up 4%, Zee Ent sinks 5%

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Max Health up 4%, Zee Ent sinks 5%

Stock market live on May 12, 2023: Max Healthcare and Sona BLW surged 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, on being included in the MSCI Standard India Index

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Max Health up 4%, Zee Ent sinks 5%

1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices held losses in Friday's intra-day trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the April consumer inflation and March IIP data that will be released after market hours. The BSE Sensex fell 190 points to 61,717, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 55 points to 18,242.Read More

Key Event

10:10 AM May 23

Eicher Motors soars 7% in a weak market on solid Q4 perforance

9:58 AM May 23

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

9:38 AM May 23

South Indian Bank soars 7% after net profit rises 23% YoY in Q4

9:34 AM May 23

Max Healthcare rallies 4% after it was added in the MSCI index

9:30 AM May 23

Adani Total Gas hits 5% lower circuit after MSCI drops it from India index

9:27 AM May 23

Shares of auto firm, whereas metal, media fall

9:24 AM May 23

Midcaps down, smallcaps rises marginally; India VIX climbs 1%

9:19 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty50 starts below 18,300 levels

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex slips over 100 points, below 61,750

9:07 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex trades above 61,950, up 50 points

9:05 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 slips below 18,300 levels

9:01 AM May 23

Rupee opens at 82.1/$ as against previous close of 81.96/$

8:58 AM May 23

WATCH: How will ONDC affect Zomato’s valuations?

8:46 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

8:42 AM May 23

MSCI rejig: Max Health, Sona BLW, HAL added to India index

8:39 AM May 23

MSCI rejig: Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas dropped from India gauge

8:19 AM May 23

SGX 70 pts lower; hints at negative start

8:15 AM May 23

PacWest Bancorp reignites banking crisis fears in US overnight

10:10 AM May 23

Eicher Motors soars 7% in a weak market on solid Q4 perforance

The company reported a 48% jump in Q4 net profit, backed by highest-ever revenue from operations at Rs 3,804 crore. READ MORE
Eicher, Bajaj, Bikes, Motorcycle

9:58 AM May 23

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

Tata Motors Q4 preview: Analysts see double-digit revenue and profit growth on the back of strong growth across India and JLR business. READ MORE
Tata Motors

9:51 AM May 23

EXPERT COMMENT: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

>> Even though the momentum is with the bulls the market is likely to remain subdued till there is clarity on two important issues. The US debt ceiling impasse is a short-term threat to the market even though the market believes that the issue will be sorted out just before the deadline. The Karnataka poll outcome can impact the market if the results surprise with either a big win for the Congress or the BJP contrary to the broad exit poll results. A decisive trend in the market will emerge only after clarity on these two issues.
 
>> The outperformance of the broader market is significant and this is supported by good Q4 results. Latest mutual fund data shows that an increasing amount of mutual fund inflows is moving towards small caps. This can support the rally in the broader market.

9:45 AM May 23

M&M inches higher after total production rose 18.5% YoY in April

The Mahindra group company's total production in the month of April rose around 18.5 per cent to 58,644 units vs 49,472 units last year. Total sales, meanwhile, jumped 41 per cent on year to 60,481 units, of which exports were 1,813 units (down from 2,703 units YoY).
chart

9:38 AM May 23

South Indian Bank soars 7% after net profit rises 23% YoY in Q4

South Indian Bank (SIB) posted a 23 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 334 crore in the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022-23 (Q4 FY23), compared to Rs 272 crore during the same period in 2021-22.
chart

9:34 AM May 23

Max Healthcare rallies 4% after it was added in the MSCI index

MSCI has increased its weight in Max Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Sona BLW. Besides, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation and Zomato, too, have seen increase in weightage in the MSCI Index.
chart

9:30 AM May 23

Adani Total Gas hits 5% lower circuit after MSCI drops it from India index

Index provider MSCI said on Thursday two Adani-group companies -- Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission -- will not be eligible for its global indexes.
chart

9:27 AM May 23

Shares of auto firm, whereas metal, media fall

chart

9:24 AM May 23

Midcaps down, smallcaps rises marginally; India VIX climbs 1%

chart

9:22 AM May 23

SENSEX HEATMAP: Maruti, M&M edge higher; L&T, Tata Steel declines

chart

9:19 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty50 starts below 18,300 levels

9:18 AM May 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex slips over 100 points, below 61,750

chart

9:07 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Sensex trades above 61,950, up 50 points

chart

9:05 AM May 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION: Nifty50 slips below 18,300 levels

9:01 AM May 23

Rupee opens at 82.1/$ as against previous close of 81.96/$

8:58 AM May 23

WATCH: How will ONDC affect Zomato’s valuations?

With new delivery platform ONDC spreading its wings in domestic market, Zomato’s shares went down 5% between May 9 and 10. Is there more pain ahead for the stock? Will its valuation come under threat?

8:55 AM May 23

Charts show Nifty Commodities in overbought zone; sell-on-rise strategy apt

The recent bullish run has propelled Nifty Commodities into an overbought zone, implying optimal trading strategy to capitalise on any upward price movements by selling, said technical analyst. READ
markets

8:50 AM May 23

HDFC Securities recommends Bull Spread strategy on ACC for May series

The derivative analyst from HDFC Securities recommends to Buy ACC 1,800 CALL at Rs 45.5 & simultaneously sell 1860 CALL at Rs 22.5. READ
Trading Strategy

8:46 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Reliance Industries, Hero Moto: Chinese auto giant SAIC-owned MG Motor may be looking to sell its majority stake in India car business and is in “advanced negotiations” for equity sale with a clutch of suitors, that include Reliance Industries, Hero Group, Premji Invest and JSW Group, according to reports. 

ONGC: Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), said on Thursday, it has made two oil and gas discoveries in Mumbai offshore. Named ‘Amrit’ and ‘Moonga’, these blocks are about 100 km and 30 km from the landfall points, respectively, and are located in the blocks the company won under the new Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) in the last few year. READ
stocks

8:42 AM May 23

MSCI rejig: Max Health, Sona BLW, HAL added to India index

Max Healthcare, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Sona BLW have been included to the MSCI India Standard Index. 

Maruti Suzuki, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, InterGlobe Aviation, and Zomato have seen an increase in their weightage, while Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, HDFC, and TCS have seen weight reduction.

Topics :Stock MarketCPIMSCIMARKET LIVEMarketsretail inflationIIPAdani GroupHALAdani TransmissionAdani Gas Ltd Tata MotorsMarket news

First Published: May 12 2023 | 7:51 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story