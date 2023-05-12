MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; Max Health up 4%, Zee Ent sinks 5%

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices held losses in Friday's intra-day trade as investors remained cautious ahead of the April consumer inflation and March IIP data that will be released after market hours. The BSE Sensex fell 190 points to 61,717, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 55 points to 18,242. , Among stocks seeing the most action, Eicher Motors zoomed 6 per cent on reporting a 48 per cent YoY rise in its Q4 consolidated net profit. , , Max Healthcare and Sona BLW surged 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, on being included in the MSCI Standard India Index., , On the flip side, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas hit their 5 per cent lower circuits as their exclusion from the MSCI index could lead to outflows of about Rs 3,200 crore. , , The broader markets were mixed. The BSE MidCap index was flat but the SmallCap pocket outperformed the benchmarks and rose 0.25 per cent. Read More