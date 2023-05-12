MSCI rejig impact: Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission dip 5%; Max soars 6%

At 11:00 AM, Adani Transmission was down 3.5 per cent at Rs 885. Nearly 69,000 shares had been traded on the BSE till then. Adani Total Gas, on the other hand, remained locked at the 5 per cent lower limit on trades of around 3.66-lakh shares, with pending selling orders of another 6.5 lakh shares, data shows. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex had recouped from a low of 61,578, and was down 70-odd points at 61,835.

The deletion from the MSCI India index is likely to result in selling worth Rs 3,200 crore ($390 million) in these two counters by passive sellers. The changes to the index constituents will be effective as per the closing price on May 31, MSCI said in its release.

Max Healthcare is the other major beneficiary, according to reports, which can see infows to the tune of $295 million as per Nuvama Research, soared 6 per cent to a high of Rs 513. Nearly 6.3-lakh shares were traded till late morning deals.

Further, reports suggested that Kotak Bank is likely to be the biggest beneficiary of the MSCI India Index rejig. The shares of private lender could see inflows up to $810 million. The stock, however, traded flat around at Rs 1,956 on the BSE on Friday.