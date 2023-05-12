Mankind Pharma shares bounce back 6% as co clarifies on I-T raid



From a low of Rs 1,356 apiece, the stock vaulted 6 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,439. At 12:30 PM, the stock was ruling 2.3 per cent higher at Rs 1,411 per share. By comparison, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.04 per cent. Shares of Mankind Pharma bounced back 6 per cent in the intra-day trade as investors took cognizance of the company's clarification on raids by Income Tax department.



Later, the company clarified that the Income Tax Department conducted a search at some of the premises/ plants related to the company and some of its subsidiaries. READ HERE On Thursday, shares of the recently listed pharmaceutical company had tumbled over 5 per cent in the intra-day tarde after reports said the Income Tax Department was conducting searches at Mankind Pharma Ltd's office in New Delhi.



Once the search by the Income Tax Department concludes, we will update the Stock Exchanges in case of any material information/ event. Mankind Pharma Limited is an ethical and law abiding company and follows the best corporate governance practices. We are extending our full cooperation to the officials of the Income Tax Department in this regard," it added. "The officials of the company and its subsidiaries are cooperating with the officials of the Income Tax Department and are responding to the queries raised by them. This has had no impact on our operational performance," it said in an exchange filing.

Also Read Uflex drops 4%, hits 52-wk low on report of Income-Tax raid at Noida office Uflex down 25% in 1 wk on tax raid report, hits lowest level since May 2021 Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here Sensex, Nifty end flat after choppy day; Indiabulls RE sinks 20%, Zomato 6% Zensar Technologies soars 10% to hit 52-week high on strong Q4 results Zee Ent, UPL: 5 Nifty 500 stocks flash bearish signals, may fall up to 15% Intellect Design Arena hits Rs 2,000-cr revenue mark in FY23; stock up 12% MSCI rejig impact: Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission dip 5%; Max soars 6% South Indian Bank jumps 12% after it clocks robust March quarter results



Despite Thursday's fall, the stock of the pharmaceutical company — popular for its Manforce brand of condoms and Prega News pregnancy test kit — is trading 31 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 1,080 on the BSE. Mankind Pharma, India's fourth largest pharmaceutical company, had debuted on the bourses on Tuesday, May 9. Shares of the company had jumped more than 32 per cent during their stock market debut, thanks to a strong follow up demand from institutional investors. This was the best listing day performance of a stock in nearly six months.