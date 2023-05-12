close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's April palm oil imports slump 30% to 14-mth low as preference shifts

Sunoil imports in April surged 68% from a month ago to 249,122 00 tonnes, while soyoil imports edged up 1.4% to 262,455 tonnes

Reuters MUMBAI
Palm oil, edible

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in April slumped 30% from a month earlier to hit a 14-month low, as the premium over rival soft oils prompted buyers to shift to sunflower oil and soyoil, a trade body said on Friday.

The big drop in palm oil imports by India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils, could weigh on palm oil prices, which are trading near a seven-month low.

It will also likely make it difficult for top producer Indonesia to increase exports after easing restrictions imposed on the shipments earlier this year, traders said.

India's palm oil imports fell to 510,094 tonnes last month, from 728,530 tonnes in March, the Mumbai-based Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

The average monthly imports in the first five months of the 2022/23 marketing year that started on Nov. 1 were 879,000 tonnes, according to the SEA.

Also Read

Sunflower oil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for mkt share

India to allow duty free imports of sunflower, soyoil until June

India's palm oil imports jumed 29% to 1.14 million tonnes in Nov: Report

India eyes record rapeseed crop as high prices prompt farmers to plant more

India considers raising palm oil import tax to help rapeseed farmers

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

Digital India's two realities: A yawning gap between tech use & tech skills

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns of taxpayers

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

For the foreseeable future, diesel is likely to drive India's economy

Buyers in southern India were replacing palm oil with sunflower oil, which was trading at a steep discount to the tropical oil, said a New-Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.

Sunoil usually commands a premium over palm oil and was trading at a premium of as high as $500 per tonne in 2022.

Sunoil imports in April surged 68% from a month ago to 249,122 00 tonnes, while soyoil imports edged up 1.4% to 262,455 tonnes, the dealer said.

"This trend will continue even in May. This month sunoil was trading at a discount of as high as $50 per tonne," he said.

India's total vegetable oil imports in April fell 10.4% to 1.05 million tonnes, the trade body said.

India, on Thursday, clarified that duty-free imports of soyoil and sunflower oil shipped before March 31 would be allowed until the end of June, after hundreds of thousands of cargoes were stuck at ports over confusion over import rules.

This will increase the availability of soyoil and sunoil in May and June and prompt buyers to curtail palm oil purchases, said a Mumbai-based trader.

India buys palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand, while it imports soyoil and sunflower oil from Argentina, Brazil, Russia and Ukraine.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Seher Dareen and Kavaya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Palm oil imports Oil imports

First Published: May 12 2023 | 2:23 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's April palm oil imports slump 30% to 14-mth low as preference shifts

Palm oil, edible
2 min read

Centre announces $2 bn investment in Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory

semiconductor
2 min read
Premium

Digital India's two realities: A yawning gap between tech use & tech skills

Digital India
6 min read

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns of taxpayers

GST
1 min read

CBIC rolls out module for automated scrutiny of GST returns: FinMin

GST returns. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

WhatsApp users in India flooded with spam calls, platform responds

Whatsapp
3 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

stocks
6 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon