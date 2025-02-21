Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fin inclusion beyond opening accounts; engagement important: RBI deputy guv

Fin inclusion beyond opening accounts; engagement important: RBI deputy guv

Of late there has been some concerns of excessive borrowing in unsecured segment and from derivative euphoria in the capital markets, Rao said

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India

Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has made significant strides in expanding financial access through the Jan Dhan Yojana, enabling 80 per cent of adults to have a bank account. However, the meaningful usage of these accounts remains a challenge, said M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
According to RBI’s Financial Inclusion Index, the extent of financial inclusion in the country stood at 64.2 in March 2024, up from 60.1 in March 2023 and 43.4 in 2017. The index is based on three sub-indices: access, quality, and usage.
 
“India has made remarkable progress in expanding financial access through schemes like the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, ensuring that 80 per cent of adults now have a bank account. To date, 54.84 crore bank accounts have been opened under the scheme, with a total balance of at least Rs 2.45 lakh crore,” Rao said on Friday.
 
 
“However, true financial inclusion goes beyond merely having a bank account—it requires meaningful engagement with financial services,” he said, adding that a bank account should serve as an entry point for individuals to access a broader suite of financial products, including credit, insurance, pensions, and investment opportunities.
 
“Without this deeper engagement, financial inclusion remains superficial, and the true benefits of a formal financial system will not reach every individual or business,” he added.

Rao highlighted that the improvement in the financial inclusion index in 2023-24 was largely driven by the usage dimension, reflecting the deepening of financial inclusion.
 
“While this indicates progress in the right direction, there is still a long way to go in ensuring that vulnerable and low-income groups have access to secure and affordable finance,” he said.
 
Rao also raised concerns about excessive borrowing in the unsecured segment and speculative trends in the capital markets.
 
“The temptation of short-term gains can easily overshadow long-term financial security,” he said, adding that financial entities have a duty to ensure customers fully understand the risks associated with leveraged products and speculative investing.
 
“While RBI, along with other financial sector regulators, is taking progressive steps to educate customers, financial sector entities must also shoulder part of the responsibility. A lack of financial literacy leads people to fall prey to unscrupulous players, which erodes trust in the system,” he said.
 
“Increased financial literacy will enhance trust in the sector and its participants, ultimately benefiting financial entities themselves. Educating customers helps protect them from fraudulent practices, while regulation plays a critical role in maintaining stability and preventing systemic failures,” Rao added.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Financial Inclusion financial sector RBI

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

