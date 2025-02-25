Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FMCG major Adani Wilmar changes name to AWL Agri Business Limited

The rebranding aims to align the company's identity with its core business activities and future growth prospects in the agri-business industry

Adani Wilmar, the Adani Group's Fast-Moving Consumer Group (FMCG) unit, has changed its name to AWL Agri Business Limited. The move comes after securing an approval from its shareholders, the company said in a press release on Tuesday (February 25).
 
The rebranding aims to align the company’s identity with its core business activities and future growth prospects in the agri-business industry. The decision, which marks a significant shift for the company, reflects its expanded focus on the agriculture and food sector, added the press statement.  AWL Agri Business Ltd to target affordable, high-end segments 
According to media reports, Adani Wilmar (now AWL Agri Business Limited) is anticipated to intensify its efforts on introducing new products in FY26, targeting both affordable and high-end segments within kitchen essentials. 
 
 
This move is likely spurred by an expected urban demand recovery, fueled by income tax reductions outlined in the Budget. Additionally, the company’s capital investment strategy could gain momentum as its ongoing projects, including a food processing facility valued at nearly Rs 1,300 crore and funded through its 2022 IPO proceeds, wrap up. Located in Haryana’s Sonepat district, this facility began operations last month and will produce edible oils and various food items.  Earlier, Adani Enterprises had cancelled its plan to demerge its food and FMCG business with Adani Wilmar in October 2024. The company cited the need to comply with minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirements as the reason for the decision.   Notably, Adani Wilmar's yearly performance in 2023-24 was marked by a decline in operating income, profit, and net profit. This was despite the company posting its highest-ever net profit of Rs 313 crore in Q2 FY24.
 

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

