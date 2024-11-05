Business Standard
Home / World News / Iron ore climbs to over 2 week high on prospects of more China stimulus

Iron ore climbs to over 2 week high on prospects of more China stimulus

The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange added 1.09% at $105.05 a ton, as of 0711 GMT, also the highest since Oct. 17

Photo: Bloomberg

That was interpreted by the market as a positive sign, as the heavy burden of local government debt has weighed on investment and economic growth Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iron ore futures climbed on Tuesday to their highest levels in more than two weeks, underpinned by growing optimism over further stimulus from top consumer China, although fundamentals of the key steelmaking ingredient remained weak.
 
The most-traded January iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trade 2.53% higher at 791 yuan ($111.33) a metric ton. It hit the highest since Oct. 17 at 798 yuan a ton earlier in the session. 
The benchmark December iron ore on the Singapore Exchange added 1.09% at $105.05 a ton, as of 0711 GMT, also the highest since Oct. 17. 
 
Chinese lawmakers reviewed a cabinet bill that would raise ceilings on local government debt to replace existing hidden debt as the standing committee of China's top legislature started its meeting on Monday, state media Xinhua reported. 
That was interpreted by the market as a positive sign, as the heavy burden of local government debt has weighed on investment and economic growth. 

More From This Section

SEMICONDUCTOR, CHIP

US chipmakers ask suppliers to cut China ties amid trade dispute: Explained

Canada

Canadian Hindus demand action after temple attacks, call for strict action

earth day. climate change, climate change and impact

Scientists predict next human and mammal extinction from Earth in new study

An oil tank is seen at the Saudi Aramco headquarters during a media tour at Damam city November 11, 2007. REUTERS/ Ali Jarekji/Files

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports 15% drop in Q3 profit but maintains dividend

Fuad Hussein, Abbas Araghchi

Iran's foreign minister visits Pakistan to discuss Middle East tensions

"Expectations are rising that this week's meeting of the National People's Congress Standing Committee will provide new details of fiscal stimulus measures," ANZ analysts said. 
Reuters exclusively reported last week that China is considering approving new debt issuance of more than 10 trillion yuan to tackle hidden local government debt, fund buybacks of idle land and reduce a giant inventory of unsold flats.
China's services activity expanding the fastest in three months in October, following the unexpected manufacturing activity expansion, has further boosted overall sentiment. 
Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE gained, with coking coal and coke up 1.57% and 1.97%,
respectively. 
Most steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were higher. Rebar added 1.3%, hot-rolled coil advanced 1.07%, wire rod ticked 0.33% higher, while stainless steel shed 0.26%. 
Analysts at Galaxy Futures, however, are not too optimistic about the benefits of the expected fiscal policy to steel demand, saying that even if it's introduced, it's expected to be mainly used in dissolving debts, supplementing bank capital and consumption.
 

Also Read

Steel industry, Iron and steel industry

Production of iron ore, manganese ore, primary aluminium rises in H1FY25

NMDC

NMDC looking to explore mining opportunities for critical minerals abroad

mineral mining

Centre asks Telangana govt to auction at least six mineral blocks by Jun 30

iron ore

China's 2024 iron ore imports seen to be around 1.17-1.18 bn metric tons

Supreme Court, SC

India may look to curb judges' arbitrary sentences for criminals

Topics : iron ore miners Iron ore import

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon