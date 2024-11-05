Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ajanta Pharma share price zooms 4% as ex-dividend date looms; details here

Ajanta Pharma share price zooms 4% as ex-dividend date looms; details here

The uptick comes ahead of the company's ex-dividend date tomorrow, driven by its recent dividend announcement that promises rewards for eligible shareholders

Pharma companies step up use of advanced technologies to improve processes medical technology

Representative Picture

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of leading pharmaceutical company Ajanta Pharma advanced 3.70 per cent to a day’s high of Rs 3,095.05 in an otherwise weak market on Tuesday. The uptick comes ahead of the company's ex-dividend date tomorrow, driven by its recent dividend announcement that promises rewards for eligible shareholders.
 
In an exchange filing dated October 28, Ajanta Pharma informed the exchanges that its board of directors has approved a "1st interim dividend for FY 2025. Each share of Rs 2 face value will receive a dividend of Rs 28, amounting to Rs 350 crore."
 
Ajanta Pharma has set Wednesday, November 6, 2024, as the record date for payment of the 1st interim dividend. Accordingly, the company’s shares will trade ex-dividend tomorrow. The ex-date refers to when a stock begins trading without entitlement to dividends. To qualify for the dividend, investors must hold the stock before the ex-date. Companies determine the list of eligible shareholders based on records as of the close on the record date.
 
 
During the second quarter of FY25, the company’s consolidated net profit climbed 10.84 per cent to Rs 216.48 crore, with revenue from operations rising 15.38 per cent to Rs 1,186.64 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 311 crore in Q2 FY25, up 6.87 per cent from Rs 291 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin was at 26 per cent in Q2 FY25 compared to 28 per cent in Q2 FY24.
 
Ajanta Pharma is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a global footprint, serving over 30 countries. Its branded generics business spans across India, Asia, and Africa, driven by innovation and technology. The company develops, manufactures, and markets high-quality finished dosages across various therapeutic areas. As of November 5, 2024, Ajanta Pharma has a market capitalization of Rs 38,480.42 crore on the NSE. The company is a constituent of the Nifty Pharma index.
 
Ajanta Pharma shares have a 52-week range of Rs 3,485 to Rs 1,783.50 on the NSE.

More From This Section

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 350 pts lower at 78,450; Nifty at 23,900; Financials, Health drag

Swiggy

Swiggy IPO GMP stays positive ahead of launch: Should you subscribe?

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Gland Pharma soars 13% on better than expected Q2 performance

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil strategy, Nov 5: How to trade crude oil as Opec+ delays production hike

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

ABB India stock falls 5% as September quarter results miss Street estimates

 
The pharma stock has yielded a return of 42 per cent year-to-date.
 
As of around 11:55 am on Tuesday, Ajanta Pharma shares were trading at Rs 3,081.65, up 3.26 per cent from the previous close. A combined total of nearly 0.01 million shares of Ajanta Pharma worth around Rs 28.52 crore exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

Also Read

pharma medicine drugs

Pharma shares rally; Suven, Granules, Ajanta, Jubilant surge over 5%

Ajanta Pharma

Ajanta Pharma Q1 results: PAT up 18% to Rs 246 cr on robust sales

Larsen & Toubro

L&T to acquire 21% stake in AI cloud firm E2E Network in Rs 1,327 cr deal

Space X

After SpaceX's requests, Taiwanese suppliers move manufacturing abroad

Boeing

Boeing factory workers accept new contract offer ending seven-week strike

Topics : Ajanta Pharma Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Markets Sensex Nifty share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon