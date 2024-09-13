Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Crude oil prices drop by 21% since March, but fuel costs continue to sting

Crude oil prices drop by 21% since March, but fuel costs continue to sting

With inflation easing and elections around the corner, speculation is growing that petrol could become cheaper by Rs 10 per litre and diesel by Rs 6-8 per litre

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Representative Picture

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Hopes for a drop in petrol and diesel prices have grown amid a steady fall in global crude oil rates. Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain hinted that international market trends might result in lower fuel prices, making it the government’s first statement on the matter in six months.

Although crude oil prices have dropped by 21 per cent over the past six months, domestic petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged. With inflation easing and elections around the corner, speculation is growing that petrol could become cheaper by Rs 10 per litre and diesel by Rs 6-8 per litre, according to a report by vernacular daily Dainik Bhaskar.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

Global oil price drop and impact on India


Crude oil prices have hit their lowest point in nearly three years, improving the profitability of fuel marketing companies and potentially setting the stage for reduced fuel prices at the pump. 

On Tuesday, Brent crude dipped below $70 per barrel for the first time since December 2021, driven by concerns over slowing global economic growth. The price drop has benefitted fuel retailers, especially state-owned companies that control 90 per cent of the market.

Market trends and crude oil futures


In recent futures trading, crude oil prices saw a slight rise, reaching $69.42 per barrel on the Multi Commodity Exchange, with traders widening their positions due to strong demand in the spot market. Despite these fluctuations, the long-term trend has been a decrease in crude oil prices, leading to a substantial rise in profit margins for oil refining companies.

India’s request to Opec+ for increased output


India has called on Opec+ (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, led by Russia) to boost oil production, particularly as demand in countries like India continues to grow. India, the world's third-largest importer and consumer of oil, relies on foreign sources for over 87 per cent of its supply. Indian oil companies have also been directed to increase purchases from the most affordable suppliers, including Russia, to secure cost-effective crude.

More From This Section

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Have distance to cover on inflation, can't look other way: RBI Governor

PremiumHimachal Assembly

Freebies, declining central grants: Himachal's uphill task to fix finances

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

'India's growth potential is above 7.5%': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Premiumelectric vehicle

PM E-DRIVE brings relief to EV industry, but lacks FAME-level incentives

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala, Finance Minister

Finance ministry gives GST relief to ad agencies, automobile dealers



Crude oil prices down, fuel prices static


According to the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC) under the Petroleum Ministry, the price of the Indian basket of crude oil fell from $89.44 per barrel in March, to $71 per barrel on September 8, a decline of over 20 per cent. Despite this, domestic petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged since March. In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 89.62.

Over the past six months, Indian crude oil prices have fluctuated significantly. In April, the price stood at $89 per barrel, falling to $83.62 in May. June saw a slight uptick to $84.15, followed by stability in July, at $84.15. Then the downward trend began in August, with prices hitting $78.27, before experiencing a significant dip in September to $71 per barrel.

The reduction in crude oil prices has resulted in an estimated benefit of Rs 33.58 crore for oil companies. However, this windfall has not been passed on to consumers in the form of lower fuel prices, leading to public frustration as oil companies continue to enjoy healthy profit margins. The prices of petrol, diesel have been reduced only twice in the past 30 months.

Rising margins, stubborn fuel prices


One of the reasons for the lack of price reductions is the increased profitability of oil refining companies. In the first quarter of FY24, refining companies recorded profits of Rs 9.57 per litre, a significant jump from Rs 3.07 per litre in the same period of FY23. Despite these higher margins, consumers have yet to see any relief at the pumps.

Despite the steady decline in crude oil prices over the past six months, retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained high. In major cities, petrol continues to cost over Rs 95 per litre, with prices exceeding Rs 100 per litre in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Festivals and elections could influence fuel price cuts


With Diwali and elections on the horizon, there is speculation that the government may lower petrol and diesel prices to offer relief to the public amidst easing inflation. Experts believe that the timing of any price cuts would likely align with the festive season and election campaigns, allowing the government to address consumer concerns.


Also Read

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

Oil prices rise almost 2% on fears over hurricane impact on US output

Oil, gas, fuel, crude oil

5 stocks to buy and sell as crude oil prices drop to $70 a barrel

oil bidding, oil and gas auction, gas auction, gas bidding, OALP, OALP auction, OALPX

How to trade oil futures amid weak demand, Hurricane Francine? Outlook here

OIl India, NRL

Oil India, ONGC dip up to 6% as crude oil prices fall on demand concerns

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 5 Rs

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early hours today

Topics : Crude Oil Price BS Web Reports Oil policy Indian oil refiners Oil refineries

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon