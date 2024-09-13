Know how to make changes in provident fund accounts & document required

Nationality

The EPFO mandates that all correction requests be supported by specific documents to ensure authenticity.

Minor corrections

For minor changes, at least two documents from the specified list are required.

Major corrections

For major changes, at least three documents are necessary.

Process for submitting changes

An EPF member can submit a joint declaration request for corrections through the Member e-Sewa portal. However, corrections can only be made for EPF accounts managed by the current employer. Employers do not have the authority to modify details of EPF accounts from previous or other establishments. Additionally, there is a limit on the number of times personal information can be updated.

Specific document lists for different changes

Father/ Mother name and relationship corrections

Passport of Father/Mother

Ration card/PDS Card

CGHS/ECHS/Medi-Claim Card with photo

Birth Certificate

Marriage Certificate

Government-issued Photo ID

Date of birth corrections

Birth Certificate

Mark sheet from recognised board/university

School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/Transfer Certificate (TC)

Medical Certificate (with affidavit if conventional proof is absent)

Aadhaar, Passport, PAN card, etc.

Name and gender corrections

Aadhaar (mandatory)

Passport, birth certificate, driving licence

School certificates containing name and photograph

Bank passbook with photograph

Gazette notification for name changes

Marital status corrections

Marriage Certificate

Aadhaar Card

Divorce Decree ( in case of divorce)

Passport

Date of joining corrections

Employee register

Attendance register

Appointment letter

Under the new standard operating procedures (SOP), minor correction requests will be processed within seven days, while major requests will take up to fifteen days. An online tracking system will also be available to enhance transparency and accountability throughout the process

The EPFO highlights the importance of having accurate personal information in EPF accounts. Members are encouraged to routinely check their profiles and make necessary corrections.