Know how to make changes in provident fund accounts & document required

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set up a process to make corrections in Universal Account Number (UAN) profiles, aiming to make employee records accurate and prevent fraud. Here’s an overview of what corrections can be made and the documents required for changes.
Corrections allowed in UAN profiles
Members can update or correct the following details in their UAN profiles:
Name
Gender
Date of birth
Father's/Mother's Name
Relationship status
Marital status
Date of joining (an organisation)
Reason for leaving
Date of leaving
Nationality
Aadhaar number
Document requirements for corrections
The EPFO mandates that all correction requests be supported by specific documents to ensure authenticity.
Minor corrections
For minor changes, at least two documents from the specified list are required.
Major corrections
For major changes, at least three documents are necessary.
Process for submitting changes
An EPF member can submit a joint declaration request for corrections through the Member e-Sewa portal. However, corrections can only be made for EPF accounts managed by the current employer. Employers do not have the authority to modify details of EPF accounts from previous or other establishments. Additionally, there is a limit on the number of times personal information can be updated.
Specific document lists for different changes
Father/ Mother name and relationship corrections
Passport of Father/Mother
Ration card/PDS Card
CGHS/ECHS/Medi-Claim Card with photo
Birth Certificate
Marriage Certificate
Government-issued Photo ID
Date of birth corrections
Birth Certificate
Mark sheet from recognised board/university
School Leaving Certificate (SLC)/Transfer Certificate (TC)
Medical Certificate (with affidavit if conventional proof is absent)
Aadhaar, Passport, PAN card, etc.
Name and gender corrections
Aadhaar (mandatory)
Passport, birth certificate, driving licence
School certificates containing name and photograph
Bank passbook with photograph
Gazette notification for name changes
Marital status corrections
Marriage Certificate
Aadhaar Card
Divorce Decree ( in case of divorce)
Passport
Date of joining corrections
Employee register
Attendance register
Appointment letter
Under the new standard operating procedures (SOP), minor correction requests will be processed within seven days, while major requests will take up to fifteen days. An online tracking system will also be available to enhance transparency and accountability throughout the process
The EPFO highlights the importance of having accurate personal information in EPF accounts. Members are encouraged to routinely check their profiles and make necessary corrections.