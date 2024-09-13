Business Standard
Home / World News / Blackstone mulls selling majority stake in visa, tech firm VFS Global

Blackstone mulls selling majority stake in visa, tech firm VFS Global

Considerations are at an early stage and Blackstone may still decide against pursuing a deal, the report said

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Alternative asset manager Blackstone bought a majority stake in VFS Global from EQT AB in October 2021, with EQT retaining a minority position Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Blackstone is considering options including a sale of its majority stake in visa application outsourcing and technology services firm VFS Global after receiving interest from prospective investors, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
 
A potential transaction could value VFS at about $7 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Blackstone declined to comment on the Bloomberg report, while VFS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Alternative asset manager Blackstone bought a majority stake in VFS Global from EQT AB in October 2021, with EQT retaining a minority position.
 
 
Blackstone has held preliminary discussions with advisers to evaluate a full or partial stake sale in VFS, and one of the options could include bringing in a minority investor to help raise cash and boost growth, the Bloomberg report said.
 
Considerations are at an early stage and Blackstone may still decide against pursuing a deal, the report said.
 

More From This Section

China, Chinese people, China ageing population

China to raise retirement age as pension pressure mounts on economy

Boeing

Boeing workers strike after 96% vote for walkout in test for new CEO

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

US, British leaders discuss Ukraine's push to ease weapons restrictions

Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Rajapaksa heir running for prez even after Lankans' ousted powerful clan

Pope Francis

Pope concludes Asia trip, reiterates interfaith tolerance to heal world

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, VFS Global provides technology solutions and support to governments and diplomatic missions worldwide on visa outsourcing services, according to its website.
 
It manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for governments.

Also Read

PremiumBlackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone prepares to take two firms public amid buoyant markets

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone to buy Australia's data centre group AirTrunk in $16 bn deal

Blackstone Inc, Blackstone deal

Blackstone close to $13.5 billion deal to acquire Australia's AirTrunk

Warehouse, Gati Warehouse, Warehouses, storage facility

Horizon Industrial Parks to invest Rs 700 cr to redevelop CWC's warehouses

ipo market listing share market

New IPO! Blackstone-owned IGI India files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 4k cr

Topics : Blackstone zurich Internet technologies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleHG Infra Engineering share priceBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon