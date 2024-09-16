Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 83,000 at open; All eyes on Bajaj Housing Finance listing
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 83,000 at open; All eyes on Bajaj Housing Finance listing

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in India started marginally higher, even as investors around the world digested weak economic data released over the weekend, in China.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Bull, Stock market
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

10:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update

9:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Samvardhana arm ties up with Hamakyorex to setup another JV

9:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sugar stocks up as govt allows production of rectified spirit and alcohol

9:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL sheds over 2% as co appeals Rs 962-crore tax order in Bombay High Court

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SOM Distilleries climbs over 4% as co launches twist-cap beer brand in Karnataka

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet climbs over 3% as shareholders approve Rs 3,000-crore fundraise

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

9:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MTNL sheds over 3% as government assures it will pay interest on co's bonds

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices heat map

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets heat map

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex Gainer and Losers

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market update

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tech View - 'A drop beyond 25,150 could signal re-domination of bears'

8:57 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'The resilience of Indian market despite high valuations has made FIIs into buyers'

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Samvardhana Motherson to acquire 11% (fully diluted) stake in REE Automotive

8:47 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Revolt Motors expands into Sri Lanka, launches its electric motorcycles there

8:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cracking the whip - Banks may face bigger fines for non-compliance

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's economy softens in August as Beijing struggles with weak demand

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs inject Rs 27,856 cr in equities in Sept on US rate cut expectations

8:15 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold ETFs ride the updraft: Tax shifts flip the switch on record inflows

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch - Patanjali Foods, Zydus Life, Max Health, Tata Power, MTNL

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India our APAC priority and primary market focus: Bhaskar Laxminarayan

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs - Fed rate cut foreshadow, fair value compass, and more

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market today: Settlement holiday, US Fed policy, Bajaj Housing IPO listing

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy & Sell Ideas for Sep 16; top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

7:55 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 index bullish on tech charts; buy dips? Here's what analysts say

7:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today

7:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices gain

7:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets opened mixed on Monday

7:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed higher on Friday

7:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

10:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading higher, after opening in the green on Monday.

At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was up 208 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 83,099, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,418, up 61 points, or 0.24 per cent.

9:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Samvardhana arm ties up with Hamakyorex to setup another JV

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Samvardhana Motherson International today announced that its Netherlands-based wholly-owned subsidiary SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V. (SAHN B.V.) has approved to execute a Joint Venture agreement with Japan-based Hamakyorex Co. Ltd. 
 
Samvardhana, which already has an ongoing partnership with the Japan-based company, has decided to setup another JV to conduct comprehensive logistics operations and provide a range of related services, including third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, packaging, and import/export (EXIM) solutions, to various industries in Japan or other locations as mutually agreed between the parties, the company said in an exchange filing.

9:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sugar stocks up as govt allows production of rectified spirit and alcohol

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks of sugar companies, such as Dhampur Sugar Mills, Balrampur Chini, EID Parry (India) and Bannari Amman Sugars, among others gained around 2 per cent each.

The rally came after the government allowed sugar mills and distilleries to produce rectified spirit and extra-neutral alcohol from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses. 

9:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HUL sheds over 2% as co appeals Rs 962-crore tax order in Bombay High Court

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Unilever has filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court, contesting a Rs 962 crore tax order from the Income Tax authorities issued to it regarding a dispute related to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on the company’s acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare business.
 

9:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SOM Distilleries climbs over 4% as co launches twist-cap beer brand in Karnataka

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SOM Distilleries and Breweries has launched 'Woodpecker,' India’s first twist cap beer, in Karnataka.

The product line includes two variants: Woodpecker Glide and Woodpecker Crest.

This could contribute significantly to SOM Distilleries’ sales goal of Rs 1,600 crore by FY25.
 

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SpiceJet climbs over 3% as shareholders approve Rs 3,000-crore fundraise

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The airline has received approval to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of securities.

In another news, Sebi also exempted promoter group entity, Spice Healthcare from making an open offer to SpiceJet shareholders to acquire additional shares in the airline.

On conversion of warrants that were issued to it, Spice Healthcare would acquire an additional 13,14,08,514 equity shares in the airline.

9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 37 of the 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading ahead, while 12 were down and one was unchanged. Losses were led by HUL, Britannia Industries, HeroMotoCorp, SBI Life, and Nestle India. Meanwhile, gains were led by Adani Enterprises, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, and Grasim Industries. 

9:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: MTNL sheds over 3% as government assures it will pay interest on co's bonds

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government will cover MTNL's upcoming interest payment on bonds due to insufficient funds with the company. This marks the second consecutive instance of government intervention for MTNL’s bond payments.
 

9:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Power climbs 1.5% as unit expands rooftop solar coverage in Chattisgarh

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Power Solar Systems (TPSSL), an arm of Tata Power, has expanded its rooftop solar installations in Chhattisgarh by installing them at more than 600 locations in the state. 
 

9:33 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Max Healthcare gains on reports of acquiring 64% stake in Jaypee Healthcare

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company announced a strategic collaboration with Lakshdeep Group to acquire a 64 per cent stake in Jaypee Healthcare, which is undergoing insolvency resolution. The acquisition involves raising significant short-term loans. 
 

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices heat map

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Across sectors, the FMCG and IT indices were under pressure, with both losing 0.57 per cent and 0.04 per cent, respectively. 

Meanwhile, the Metal index had gained 1.01 per cent, followed by the PSU Bank index, which was up 0.92 per cent.

9:27 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets heat map

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The broader markets were trading higher, with the BSE SmallCap gaining 0.48 per cent and the BSE MidCap climbing 0.24 per cent.

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex Gainer and Losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Six out of the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex were trading in the red, with losses led by HUL, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and ICICI Bank, while gains were led by Tata Steel, NTPC, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Asian Paints.
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Opening Bell

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, opened in the green on Monday, led by gains in global markets ahead of the Fed's FOMC meeting scheduled for Wednesday this week.

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 48 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 82,939, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,406, up 50 points, or 0.2 per cent.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and Nifty 50, were trading in the green, led by gains in global markets, even as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting scheduled for Wednesday, this week.

At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was up 90 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 82,981, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,406, up 50 points, or 0.2 per cent.

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, September 16, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices started on a slightly positive note on Monday, even as investors digested downbeat economic data coming out of China. 
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 48 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 82,939, while the Nifty 50 was at 25,406, up 50 points, or 0.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, Asian stocks in other markets made a cautious start on Monday in a week that is almost certain to see the start of an easing cycle in the US with the only question being the size of the cut, with markets split on the chance of an outsized move.
Central banks in Japan and the UK also meet this week, with both expected to stand pat for now, while a packed data schedule includes US retail sales and industrial production.
Holidays in China, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia made for thin conditions and early moves were modest. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat, after bouncing 0.8 per cent last week.
Japan's Nikkei was shut but futures traded at 36,490 compared to a cash close of 36,581 as recent yen gains pressured exporters. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both a fraction firmer. 
Economic data from China over the weekend disappointed as industrial output growth slowed to a five-month low in August, while retail sales and new home prices weakened further.
Meanwhile, futures imply a 52 per cent chance the Federal Reserve would cut rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday with the odds narrowing sharply after media reports revived the prospect of a more aggressive easing.
If the Fed does go by half a point, JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli expects policy makers to also project 100 basis points of cuts this year and 150 basis points for 2025.
The market has 114 basis points of easing priced in by Christmas and another 142 basis points for next year.
Just the chance of an aggressive move saw bonds rally broadly, with two-year Treasury yields down at 3.593 per cent having scored the lowest close since September 2022.
The Bank of England is generally expected to leave rates on hold at 5.00 per cent when it meets on Thursday, though markets have priced in a 31 per cent chance of another cut.
The Bank of Japan meets on Friday and is widely expected to hold steady, though it may lay the groundwork for a further tightening in October.
South Africa's central bank is also tipped to ease policy this week, while Norway is seen holding steady.
Lower bond yields underpinned gold, which stood at $2,579 an ounce and near an all-time peak of $2,585.99. 
Oil prices edged up as nearly a fifth of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico remained offline. Brent rose 19 cents to $71.78 a barrel, while US crude firmed 28 cents to $68.93 per barrel.

Next »
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :MARKET LIVEMARKETS LIVEMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty50Nifty 50Gift NiftyUS marketsindia marketAsia MarketsUS stock marketUS stock marketsUS stocksAsia stocksBSE NSE equityBSE NSEstock market tradingGlobal stock marketsIndian stock market

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News