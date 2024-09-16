Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Phoenix Mills fixes Sept 21 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue; stock up 4%

Phoenix Mills fixes Sept 21 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue; stock up 4%

This increase in the company's share price followed the board of directors' approval for a Bonus Equity Share issuance in the ratio of 1:1.

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Phoenix Mills shares soar: Shares of The Phoenix Mills (Phoenix Mills) rose up to 4.42 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 3,458.60 per share on Monday, September 16, 2024. 

This increase in the company's share price followed the shareholders' approval for a Bonus Equity Share issuance in the ratio of 1:1.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an exchange filing, Phoenix Mills said, “We wish to inform you that the shareholders of The Phoenix Mills Limited (Company) at the 119th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, September 13, 2024 have inter alia, approved the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e 1 (one) new fully paid up equity share having face value of Rs 2 each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid up equity share having face value of Rs 2 each.”
 

A 1:1 bonus issue means that a company will give one additional share to each share that a shareholder already owns. 

Furthermore, the company has fixed the Record Date as September 21. The record date, or date of record, meanwhile, is the cutoff date established by a company to determine which shareholders are on the books and are eligible to receive a dividend. 

Shareholders also approved the increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the company from Rs 49,00,00,000 (24,50,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each) to Rs 75,00,00,000 (37,50,00,000 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each) and consequent amendment to “Clause V” of the Memorandum of Association of Company, the company said.

Q1 financial performance

More From This Section

SEBI

Sebi withdraws statement blaming 'external elements' for employee protests

valuation stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150pts, Nifty at 25,400; Broader markets up, FMCG drags

share market

Torrent Power to invest Rs 64,000 crore in green projects; stock up 2%

Gold

US Fed rate cut: MCX Gold eyes new high; Silver can zoom to Rs 1,00,000

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Bajaj Finance, housing finance cos dip up to 6% post Bajaj Housing listing


Phoenix Mills’ profit fell 3.3 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 232.5 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), from Rs 240.5 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024 (Q1FY24). The revenue from operations, or topline, surged 11.5 per cent to Rs 904.1 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 810.6 crore in the June quarter of FY24. 

Phoenix Mills Ltd, founded by the Ruia family on January 27, 1905, originally began as a textile manufacturing company. Its first operations were established on 17.3 acres of land in Lower Parel, Mumbai, focusing on cotton textile production. 

On the bourses, the stock has jumped over 31 per cent in the past six months while it has gained over 54 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D).

At 1:35 PM, shares of Phoenix Mills were trading 4.12 per cent higher at Rs 3,477 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.19 per cent higher at 83,044.93 levels.

Also Read

Dixon Technologies

Dixon rallies 6% as unit signs MOU with Asus for manufacturing notebooks

valuation stock market

Orient Technologies Q1 PAT rises over 30% YoY; stock gains 6%

renewable energy

HG Infra Engg stock surges 5% after subsidiary acquires new solar power cos

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Lumax Auto acquires majority stake in Greenfuel Energy; stock flies 9%

share market stock market trading

India Shelter down 6.8% after 7.5 mn shares change hands

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Indian equity markets BSE Sensex Nifty50 Phoenix Mills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon