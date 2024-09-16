Banks, FIs to invest Rs 32.5 trillion in renewable energy by 2030: Centre

Leading banks and various financial institutions have committed close to $386 billion (Rs 32.45 trillion) investment in development of renewable energy projects by 2030, Union minister of new and renewable energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 4th RE-Invest Summit hosted by MNRE and CII.

Joshi also said that India’s renewable energy capacity addition has grown by 175 per cent and renewable energy generation has grown by 86 per cent since 2014.

“India is not only the fifth largest but also the world's fastest growing economy. The growth is driving an unprecedented demand for energy. We are committed to meeting this demand, sustainably,” Joshi said.