Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty at 19,300 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The headline Sensex and Nifty indices are eyeing a shaky start on Friday amid a high risk off sentiment on surging bond yields and weakness across global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting 90 points lower 19,300 level.
The US-10 year bond yield surged to a 15-year high of 4.31 per cent on Thursday as FOMC minutes suggested more rate hikes may be needed to contain inflation. US stocks slumped for a third session overnight as the S&P 500 fell 0.77 per cent, the Dow 0.84 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.17 per cent. Asian equities were also lower this morning as China's real estate giant Evergrande filed for bankruptcy, adding to the slowdown worries for the world's second largest economy. Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times, Kospi were down 0.3-0.6 per cent down.
Back home, the Rupee settled at a record closing low of 83.15/$ on Thursday due to the surge in US bond yields and the dollar. NSE rejig
The NSE has announced a rejig in its key indices, excluding ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC, Indus Towers and Page Industries from the Nifty Next 50 index, effective from September 29. These will be replaced by PNB, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor and Zydus Life.
Opening Bell :: Sensex drops 200 pts in early deals
9:13 AM Aug 23
BREAKING :: RBI approves policy for levy of penal rates of interest
RBI said:
>> The intent of levying penal interest/charges is essentially to inculcate a sense of credit discipline and such charges are not meant to be used as a revenue enhancement tool over and above the contracted rate of interest.
>> Penalty, if charged, for non-compliance of material terms and conditions of loan contract by the borrower shall be treated as ‘penal charges’ and shall not be levied in the form of ‘penal interest’ that is added to the rate of interest charged on the advances.
>> The regulated entities shall not introduce any additional component to the rate of interest
>> The penal charges in case of loans sanctioned to ‘individual borrowers, for purposes other than business’, shall not be higher than the penal charges applicable to nonindividual borrowers for similar non-compliance of material terms and conditions. Read more here
9:09 AM Aug 23
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty tests 19,300
9:08 AM Aug 23
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex down over 100 pts
9:03 AM Aug 23
CURRENCY ALERT :: Rupee opens at 83.02/$ vs Thursday's close of 83.15/$
8:59 AM Aug 23
Burman family is a 'long-term investor' in Religare, says Mohit Burman
The Burman family is a "long-term investor" in Religare Enterprises, which it views as a unique financial services platform, Dabur India Ltd Chairman Mohit Burman said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Burman family increased its stake in Religare Enterprises to 21 per cent from 14 per cent by buying shares of the diversified financial services company, aggregating 7.5 per cent, from the open market. READ
8:55 AM Aug 23
WATCH: Will an erratic monsoon halt the rally in tractor stocks?
A good monsoon and improvement in kharif sowing has led to a rise in tractor sales. As a spell of dry weather in some parts threatens to hit crops now, will the stocks be able to hold onto the gains?
8:50 AM Aug 23
Mid-cap stocks pique interest of FPIs after 5 years: Goldman Sachs
Mid-cap stocks are again growing in popularity among overseas investors after five years of decline, according to Goldman Sachs.
“We are seeing a sharp reversal” in foreigners’ ownership of India midcaps, strategists including Amorita Goel and Sunil Koul wrote in a note Wednesday, citing their analysis of second quarter shareholding data. READ
8:46 AM Aug 23
HDFC's life insurance, mutual fund arms to start operations from Gift City
HDFC Life – the insurance arm of HDFC Bank, on Thursday announced that the overseas branch of its international subsidiary HDFC International Life and Re, will now offer US Dollar denominated life and health insurance solutions for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from GIFT City – IFSC, under the brand name HDFC Life International. READ
8:42 AM Aug 23
5 stocks added to Nifty Next 50; govt invites applications for SAT officer
State-owned lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) and TVS Motor Company are among the five stocks added to the Nifty Next 50 index. Shriram Finance, Trent, and Zydus Lifesciences are the other fresh entrants to the index. READ
8:39 AM Aug 23
8:34 AM Aug 23
Net FDI into India declines sharply to $5 billion in Q1, shows data
The sectors that received most of the investment during this period included manufacturing, financial services, business services, computer services, electricity, and other energy sectors. READ
8:29 AM Aug 23
Rupee ends at record low vs dollar as US Treasury yields hit 15-year high
The rupee hit an all-time closing low and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Indian government bond rose to a four-month high on Thursday amid a surge in the dollar index and US Treasury yields, prompting the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility. READ
8:25 AM Aug 23
I-CRR move to prevent 'asset price bubble': RBI's state of economy report
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) state of the economy report on Thursday warned of asset price bubbles emanating from excess liquidity in the banking system due to weakening lending standards, while commenting on its recent incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) mandate for banks. READ
8:21 AM Aug 23
FIIs sell shares worth Rs 1,511 crore Thursday
8:18 AM Aug 23
DIIs sell Rs 314 crore of shares Thursday
8:14 AM Aug 23
Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech eyes moderate listing gain
Siemens: Here's why Bear Spread strategy may be profitable for this stock
Short-term trend of the Siemens turned weak as the stock price is trading below its 5,11 and 20-day EMA. READ
8:07 AM Aug 23
Stocks to Watch today, Aug 18: Concord, Adani Group, JSW Steel, EKI Energy
JSW Steel: The company is eyeing to acquire up to 75 per cent stake in Teck Resources' steelmaking coal business Elk Valley Resources. According to a Bloomberg report, the potential deal could value the business at $8 billion.
Maruti Suzuki: The auto major plans to open 57 Nexa showrooms, its premium outlets, by March 2025 as the demand for its top-end vehicles continues to increase, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer (marketing & sales), said on Thursday. About 31.9 per cent of total sales till July this year have come from Nexa, Srivastava told Business Standard. READ
8:03 AM Aug 23
Nifty Media index needs to cross this hurdle to see next leg of rally
The recent rally in the Media index has propelled it closer to the resistance level of 2,300. This resistance level is anticipated to act as a formidable barrier for bullish momentum. READ