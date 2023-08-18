Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 100 pts, Nifty at 19,300 in pre-open

STOCK MARKET LIVE: The headline The headline Sensex and Nifty indices are eyeing a shaky start on Friday amid a high risk off sentiment on surging bond yields and weakness across global equities. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were quoting 90 points lower 19,300 level. The US-10 year bond yield surged to a 15-year high of 4.31 per cent on Thursday as FOMC minutes suggested more rate hikes may be needed to contain inflation. US stocks slumped for a third session overnight as the S&P 500 fell 0.77 per cent, the Dow 0.84 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.17 per cent. Asian equities were also lower this morning as China's real estate giant Evergrande filed for bankruptcy, adding to the slowdown worries for the world's second largest economy. Nikkei, Hang Seng, Strait times, Kospi were down 0.3-0.6 per cent down. NSE rejig The NSE has announced a rejig in its key indices, excluding ACC, Nykaa, HDFC AMC, Indus Towers and Page Industries from the Nifty Next 50 index, effective from September 29. These will be replaced by PNB, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor and Zydus Life. Back home, the Rupee settled at a record closing low of 83.15/$ on Thursday due to the surge in US bond yields and the dollar. Read More