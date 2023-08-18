Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.29%)
19308.35 -56.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.25%)
37801.80 -93.70
Nifty Smallcap (-0.60%)
5309.35 -32.00
Nifty Bank (-0.11%)
43842.40 -48.95
Heatmap

RIL rebounds 3% from day's low ahead of Jio Financial listing on August 21

Shares of Reliance Industries touched an intra-day high of Rs 2,576, bouncing back nearly 3 per cent from its intra-day low of Rs 2,508.50 on the BSE

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) moved higher by 1.6 per cent to Rs 2,576 on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade, ahead of the listing of equity shares of its financial services arm Jio Financial Services (JFS) on Monday, August 21.

The stock bounced back 3 per cent from its intra-day low of Rs 2,508.50 amid heavy volumes. Trading volumes on the counter nearly doubled today with a combined 6.6 million equity shares of RIL having changed hands on the NSE and BSE till 02:22 PM. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 65,120.

“Effective from Monday, August 21, 2023, the equity shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd (Formerly known as Reliance Strategic Investments Limited) shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of T Group of Securities. The scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days," the BSE said in a notice today. Every RIL shareholder got one share of JFS of Rs 10 face value.

Also Read

RIL up 4%; sets July 20 as record date for share allotment in Jio Financial

Markets end at record closing highs; Sensex tops 67,500, Nifty nears 20,000

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

Jio Financial Services set to be listed on stock exchanges on August 21

Jio Financial Services set to be listed on stock exchanges on August 21

Gokaldas Exports soars 6%, nears record high on hopes of biz revival in H2

Adani Group shares in demand; Adani Power, Energy Solutions surge up to 12%

VIP Ind, NBCC: 5 small-caps to accumulate despite indices staying fragile

CG Power surges 4% in weak market, hits new high on strong biz outlook

JFS’ price was determined as Rs 261.85, or the difference between Rs 2,841.85, Reliance's closing price on July 19, and Rs 2,580, its price at the end of the special session on July 20. JFS' stock price is higher than analysts' estimate of Rs 160 to Rs 190. Post spin off; the stock price of RIL was down 3 per cent, as compared to 3.6 per cent declined in the S&P BSE Sensex till Thursday. RIL had hit a record high of Rs 2,635.17 (adjusted to demerger of JFS) on July 19.

JFS had shared earlier that it would have a presence across four businesses: Lending (Consumer Loans and Merchant loans), Insurance (both Life and Nonlife), AMC and Wealth Management, and Payments Bank.

While JFS will carry out the Lending business independently and organically; for the Insurance and AMC/Wealth Management businesses, it might enter into a joint venture or a partnership agreement with either an existing player or a new player that wants to enter the Indian market, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services. 
 
 
 


Topics : Buzzing stocks Reliance Industries Jio Financial Services Markets

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceAP Dhillon Web SeriesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Elections 2023: BJP's MP seeks 5-6 rallies by PM Modi ahead of state pollsMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon