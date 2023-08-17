Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 200 pts, Nifty at 19,400; IRFC slides 4%

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices weakened on Thursday amid losses across global markets after the Fed's FOMC minutes showed that officials believed more rate hikes may be needed given upside risks to inflation. The BSE Sensex fell 200 points to 65,300, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 72 points to below 19,400.
ITC, Nestle, HUL, Power Grid, LTIMindtree, Ultratech Cement, Tata Motors, Cipla and Eicher Motors were the top frontline index drags.
The broader markets held relative strength against muted benchmarks. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.45 per cent.
Sectorally, Nifty Cons durable index gained the most, while FMCG and oil & gas pockets led the weakeness. Among stocks, Adani Power rose over 2 per cent as GQG Partners on Wednesday bought 8.1 per cent stake in the company for Rs 9,000 crore via multiple block deals. IRFC dropped 4 per cent amid reports the government is looking to sell an 11.36 per cent stake in the company via an OFS.Read More
Cochin Shipyard hits record high, up 37% in three days post strong Q1 show
At 09:40 AM, the stock was up 7.5 per cent at Rs 867 on trades of around 1.90 lakh shares on the BSE as against the two-week daily average volume of around 1.68 lakh shares. Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 65,365. READ MORE
9:51 AM Aug 23
Comment :: 'Markets weak but sharp correction appears unlikely'
>> There are two negatives weighing on global stock markets now: One, the US Fed minutes indicate that one more rate hike may be needed in this rate hiking cycle to tame inflation. Two, Chinese macro data indicate that the economy is slowing more-than-feared earlier, and this will impact global economic growth.
>> In this scenario, the Indian market is unlikely to break out to newer highs on a sustained basis and decouple from the rest of the world. However, a sharp correction appears unlikely.
>> With the dollar index at 103.5 and the US 10-year bond yield at 4.27%, FIIs are unlikely to pour more money into the Indian market.
>> Rather than looking at index movements, investors may focus on performing sectors like capital goods, automobiles and construction. High quality banking stocks present opportunities for buy on dips.
9:41 AM Aug 23
Market Check :: Sensex at day's low, falls 200 pts
9:39 AM Aug 23
Religare Enterprises down over 1.5% after block deal on Wednesday
>> The Burman family acquired 7.5 per cent stake in the firm for Rs 534 crore via open market transactions.
9:38 AM Aug 23
Vi shares gain over 1% as COO anticipates reduction in payment liabilities
>> According to the company's Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra, the teleco anticipates a reduction in payment liabilities starting from the third quarter of FY23. Moondra reassured that Vodafone Idea will launch 5G services once the funding issue has been resolved.
9:35 AM Aug 23
FDA division suspends Cipla's Patalganga unit licence; stock in red
>> The Konkan division of the Foods and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the FDA licence of the company’s Patalganga unit for 10 days in December 2023 for non-conformance of good manufacturing practices.
9:33 AM Aug 23
JSW Energy falls 3% as promoters offlead stake
>> According to the block deal data from BSE, JSW Investments offloaded 2.10 crore shares, amounting to a 1.27 per cent stake in JSW Energy, for Rs 717 crore via open market transactions on Wednesday. GQG Partners, Washington State Investment Board, AustralianSuper, Reliance Trust Institutional Retirement Trust Series Twelve among others were the buyers.
9:31 AM Aug 23
IRFC sinks 4% amid report of govt's likely stake sale via OFS
>> The Centre is reportedly exploring a stake sale in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), Reuters said on Wednesday. The government owns a little over 86 per cent in the funding arm.
9:29 AM Aug 23
Olectra Greentech gains 3% as govt approves eBus Sewa scheme
>> The union cabinet has approved ‘PM-eBus Sewa’ project for providing 10,000 e-bus across cities. The total cost of the scheme has been pegged at Rs 57,613 crore, out of which Rs 20,000 crore will be provided by the Centre.
9:26 AM Aug 23
Broader markets largely higher; Mid, SmallCap indices up 0.5%
9:25 AM Aug 23
Sector check :: Metal index rebounds after two straight days of decline
9:24 AM Aug 23
Sector check :: More than 50% PSB index stocks in green lef by Punjab Sind, Uco Bank
9:22 AM Aug 23
Sector check :: 11 of 15 FMCG index stocks down as inflation woes persist
9:21 AM Aug 23
Sectoral check :: FMCG index down 0.4%, PSB index up 0.5%
9:20 AM Aug 23
Sensex Heatmap :: Gainers and losers neck & neck; Titan leads from the front, ITC down half a per cent
9:18 AM Aug 23
Opening Bell :: Nifty slips about 21 points
9:17 AM Aug 23
Opening Bell :: Sensex starts less than 100 pts lower
9:06 AM Aug 23
Pre-Open Session :: Nifty down barely 10 points
9:05 AM Aug 23
Pre-Open Session :: Sensex flat
9:03 AM Aug 23
CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee weakens by 4 paise to open at 82.99/$
On Monday, rupee had closed at a 10 month low of 82.95/$