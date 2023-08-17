Divi's stock may underperform on valuations, near term growth concerns

The stock of pharma major Divi’s Laboratories is down over 5.3 per cent in trade over the last six trading sessions. Given the sales miss in the June quarter and valuations that factor in earnings upsides over the next couple of years, the stock could remain under pressure in the near term.
Revenue of the contract research and manufacturing services player was down 21 per cent y-o-y. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue decline due to a high base on account of a surge in Covid-related drugs in previous