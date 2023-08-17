Confirmation

Divi's stock may underperform on valuations, near term growth concerns

Revenue of the contract research and manufacturing services player was down 21 per cent y-o-y

Divi's Labs, Divi's
Premium

The brokerage has estimated a 21 per cent annual growth for the CSM segment for FY23-26 period aided by the upcoming phase 2/3 opportunities, including the fast-track projects and peptides | Photo: Twitter

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
The stock of pharma major Divi’s Laboratories is down over 5.3 per cent in trade over the last six trading sessions. Given the sales miss in the June quarter and valuations that factor in earnings upsides over the next couple of years, the stock could remain under pressure in the near term.

Revenue of the contract research and manufacturing services player was down 21 per cent y-o-y. This is the fourth consecutive quarter of revenue decline due to a high base on account of a surge in Covid-related drugs in previous

Divi's lab Divi's Laboratories valuation Indian stock markets Divi's Labs Valuations

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

