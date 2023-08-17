Stock Market Live: Global stocks retreat as Fed flags need for more hikes
Stock Market live on August 17, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures was around 90 points lower at 19,390
SI Reporter New Delhi
STOCK MARKET LIVE: A hawkish undertone from the US Fed's FOMC minutes may lead to a weak start for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty on Thursday as global markets retreat. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures was around 90 points lower at 19,390.
First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 7:40 AM IST