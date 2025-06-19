Home / Markets / News / Stock recommendation: How to trade Bharti Airtel, HUL, Fortis Health today?

Stock recommendation: How to trade Bharti Airtel, HUL, Fortis Health today?

Stocks to Buy, June 19: Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying Bharti Airtel and Fortis Healthcare shares, but advises selling Futures of HUL. Read to find out his market view & stock picks

Markets
Stocks to Buy Today: Only a handful of stocks have shown consistent strength during the recent volatile phase
Ajit Mishra Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 6:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Market Outlook Today

Markets traded lackluster and ended marginally in the red on Wednesday, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After a flat start, the Nifty edged higher initially, but failed to sustain the momentum, primarily due to pressure from heavyweight stocks. It then moved within a narrow range and eventually settled at 24,812.05.
 
Markets will react to the outcome of the US Fed policy meeting during early trades on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve maintained their policy rates for a fourth straight policy, but signalled two more rate cuts in 2025. 
 
We recommend maintaining a cautious approach until there is more clarity. In the meantime, participants can consider selectively accumulating stocks that are showing relative strength amid the volatility, with a preference for large-cap and stronger mid-cap names.
 

Stocks Recommendations, June 19: Religare Broking

 

Bharti Airtel Limited | LTP: ₹1,865.90 | Buy | Target: ₹1,990 | Stop-loss: ₹1,800

Only a handful of stocks have shown consistent strength during the recent volatile phase, and Bharti Airtel is one of them. After breaking out of its consolidation range in March 2025, Bharti Airtel share price gradually moved higher and marked a new record high at 1917 level. For the past one and a half months, it has been trading in a narrow range while holding above its short-term moving average (20 DEMA), indicating a positive bias. The indications suggest a likely resumption of the uptrend, and participants can consider fresh long positions at the mentioned levels.
 

Fortis Healthcare Limited | LTP: ₹759 | Buy | Target: ₹820 | Stop-loss: ₹730

We are witnessing a noticeable strength in the healthcare space, particularly among hospital stocks, and Fortis is moving in line with this trend. Fortis Healthcare share price, recently, ended its five-month-long consolidation phase and reclaimed its record high. It is currently trading near the support zone of its short-term moving average, and the chart pattern suggests a steady rise from here.
 

Hindustan Unilever Limited | LTP: ₹,2276.70 | Sell Fut | Target: ₹2,110 | Stop-loss: ₹2,360

Among the key sectors, FMCG appears the weakest, with most stocks either under pressure or underperforming the broader market. Reflecting this trend, Hindustan Unilever share price has resumed its corrective phase after multiple failed attempts to surpass the resistance at its long-term moving average (200 DEMA). The overall structure, along with a fresh breakdown, indicates the continuation of the prevailing bearish tone.
   
====================
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is SVP-Research at Religare Broking. Views expressed are his own. For further disclaimer from the analyst, visit: https://religareonline.com/disclaimer 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Corporate India's revenue growth underperforms GDP expansion again

Reverse-flipping and startup IPOs get boost as Sebi relaxes norms

Sebi clears reforms to ease business for REITs, InvIT structures, bankers

Upcoming IPO: PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery files DRHP with Sebi; details

Premium

Expansion positives factored into the valuations of Hindustan Zinc

Topics :Stock callsThe Smart InvestorMarketsStock PicksStocks to buyStocks to buy todayBharti AirtelFortis HealhcareHindustan UnileverTrading strategiesInvestment tipsstock market investing

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story