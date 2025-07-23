Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dr Reddy's Q1 profit up 1% to ₹1,410 crore, revenue rises to ₹8,545 cr

Dr Reddy's Q1 profit up 1% to ₹1,410 crore, revenue rises to ₹8,545 cr

The Hyderabad-based drug major reported a net profit of ₹1,392 crore in the year-ago period

"We delivered double-digit growth this quarter over the same period last year, reflecting our strength in branded markets and positive momentum in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy portfolio," Dr Reddy's Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,410 crore during the Juen quarter.

The Hyderabad-based drug major reported a net profit of ₹1,392 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to ₹8,545 crore in he period under review from ₹7,673 crore a year earlier.

"We delivered double-digit growth this quarter over the same period last year, reflecting our strength in branded markets and positive momentum in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy portfolio," Dr Reddy's Co-Chairman & MD G V Prasad said.

 

The pricing pressure on Lenalidomide is expected to intensify in the US generics market, he noted.

"We remain focused on strengthening our base business by delivery of our pipeline assets, improving overall productivity and business development," Prasad said.

Shares of the company ended 0.58 per cent up at ₹1,247.55 apiece on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

