Hitachi Energy, Nykaa shares turn bullish; analysts see up to 26% upside

Navin Fluorine, Hitachi Energy India and Nykaa shares show strong bullish breakouts. Kunal Kamble of Bonanza recommends 'Buy' as he sees up to 26 per cent upside in stocks in near-term

Kunal Kamble of Bonanza shares stock ideas for February 9, 2026 | Photo: Shutterstock