Crude oil's epic fury: 300% jump! It's happened before; tracing the history

The geopolitical developments in West Asia have ignited oil prices with Brent crude surging nearly 8 per cent to hit the $78 a barrel (bbl) mark on Monday. In the last one week, crude oil prices have jumped around 10 per cent per cent in the backdrop of the developing US-Iran-Israel geopolitical conflict.

Nearly 20 per cent of global oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and over 40 per cent of India's crude imports transit this route, creating material exposure, analysts said.

While reports indicate disruption to shipping activity in the Strait, confirmation of a complete and sustained closure remains unclear, making the probability and duration of supply interruption the key variable.

“Scenario analysis suggests limited retaliation could add $5–10/bbl; direct damage to Iranian oil infrastructure could add $10–12/bbl; Hormuz disruption could push prices above $90/bbl; and a broader regional war could drive crude beyond $100/bbl,” wrote analysts at JM Financial in a recent note. Tracing the footsteps A look back in history shows that the steepest spike in crude oil prices dates back to the Yom Kippur War and Arab Oil Embargo in 1973-74 that sent oil prices skyrocketing 300 per cent - from $3 a barrel (bbl) in to $12/bbl, suggests a note from Equirus Research.

During the October 1973 Yom Kippur War, Arab OPEC members, led by Saudi Arabia, implemented an oil embargo against the US and other nations that supported Israel. This move caused oil prices to rise nearly 300 per cent, creating a global energy crisis, severe gas rationing, and major economic shifts, that lasted until March 1974. (See graphic) Economic impact If the tensions in West Asia persist, elevated oil prices, according to analysts at Emkay Global, would directly transmit into higher input costs and financial markets and macro stability could deteriorate. The second biggest spike (in percentage) terms in crude oil prices was in 1978-80 during the Iranian Revolution, the Equirus note suggests, when prices soared from $14/bbl to around $39/bbl. Iran–Iraq War (1980–1981), Gulf War (1990–1991) and the Iraq War (2002–2003) saw crude oil price surge up to 40 per cent.