Stocks to buy today, Aug 26: Analyst bets on Coforge, M&M; here's why

Current market price (CMP): ₹1,764

Target Price: ₹2000

Support: 1730/1660

Resistance: 1830/1900

On an absolute basis, Coforge will add US$452 million to revenues and US$354 million on an organic basis. Absolute revenue addition will be more than the companies in the Big 5, impressive in our view. This growth will be augmented with margin expansion - we forecast 13.5 per cent in FY2026, an expansion of 90 basis points (bps).

We believe Coforge will exit FY2026, with a revenue run-rate of US$2 billion and on a TTM basis by the June 2026 quarter. This is impressive against the backdrop of the industry slowdown, where peers are struggling.

Key Growth drivers for Coforge are:

Strong execution: Coforge has created execution-centric measurement metrics that are typical but highly effective. For example, the company uses every week's count of proactive large deal proposals submitted as a measure of sales effectiveness. In addition, Coforge restricts the number of big bets (can be geo-expansion, capability build or a new partnership scale-up play) pursued and makes sure that the bet is always delivered on.

Hyper-personalisation in a few selective industries: Coforge follows a domain-first approach to technology. Deep domain expertise helps deliver on real-world deployments on AI, since industry expertise is a critical success factor in the AI era.