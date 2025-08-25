DIIs pump record ₹7.1 trillion into equities, offsetting heavy FPI outflows
Domestic institutional investors, led by mutual funds, have invested Rs 7.1 trillion in equities over the past year, cushioning markets from persistent FPI sellingSamie Modak Mumbai
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), led by mutual funds, are investing in Indian equities at record levels. On a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis—equivalent to the last 250 trading sessions—DIIs have poured Rs 7.1 trillion into domestic stocks, the highest since data has been available. Mutual funds accounted for about three-fourths of this, or Rs 5.3 trillion.
The surge is being fuelled by the rising popularity of systematic investment plans (SIPs) in equity mutual fund schemes, which have emerged as a key structural driver of sustained inflows. With households steadily allocating more savings to equities, DIIs are playing a crucial role in cushioning volatility caused by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
Offsetting heavy foreign outflows
Since July, FPIs have pulled out over Rs 40,000 crore from Indian equities. However, the impact of this heavy selling has been cushioned by strong DII inflows.
According to ICICI Securities, the scale of counter-buying by DIIs against FPI outflows has far exceeded earlier episodes of foreign selling.
“The overwhelming counter-buying by DIIs against FPI selling is much higher than that witnessed during any other instance in the past, including the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 or during the interest rate spike-driven selling of 2022,” said Vinod Karki, equity strategist at ICICI Securities, in a note.
Market performance under pressure
Despite strong domestic support, persistent FPI outflows have weighed on markets. Over the past 12 months, benchmark indices across the large-, mid-, and small-cap segments have delivered flat to negative returns.
Divergent trends in Q1 FY26
Interestingly, before the latest bout of FPI selling in July, both DIIs and FPIs were net buyers during the June quarter (Q1 FY26). ICICI Securities noted that these purchases were largely offset by selling from promoters, individual investors (except in small-caps), and some foreign direct investors.
