Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Automotive ER&D; check top stock to buy

The global automotive engineering research and development (ER&D) sector is undergoing a structural transformation, though the journey remains an “incomplete revolution.” Three forces are reshaping the mobility landscape—accelerating adoption of CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, electric) mobility, the transition to centralised electrical/electronic (E/E) architectures enabling software-defined vehicles (SDVs), and regulatory mandates for greener powertrains. Together, these trends are pushing software to the centre of automotive innovation.

Despite this pause, the medium-term outlook remains robust. The shift toward SDVs is set to multiply software complexity, requiring deep expertise in embedded systems, middleware, and integration. This is fostering stronger co-development models between OEMs and specialised engineering partners, as traditional supplier frameworks can no longer keep pace with rising technological demands. Centralised domain controllers and zonal architectures are reducing system complexity but driving a need for advanced validation, system integration, and architecture consulting services.

Regulatory imperatives are another growth lever. The US has set a target for EVs to account for 50 per cent of all new vehicle sales by 2030, while Europe has legislated a push toward zero-emission mobility. Meanwhile, Asian economies, including India and China, have set ambitious decarbonisation goals. These shifts will sustain multi-year investment in electric and hybrid technologies, even if the trajectory remains uneven.