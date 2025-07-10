Stocks to buy today, July 10: Marico, NTPC among analyst top picks

Market View

Markets traded in a volatile but in a narrow range and ended marginally lower, extending the ongoing consolidation phase. After an initial dip, the Nifty attempted to recover in the first half; however, a sharp decline in select heavyweights during the final hours derailed the recovery and dragged the index lower. Eventually, the Nifty settled at 25,476.10, down by 0.18 per cent.

On the sectoral front, the mixed trend persisted—FMCG and auto sectors edged higher, while realty, metal, and IT were among the top losers. The broader market also reflected a mixed performance, with the small-cap index gaining over half a per cent, while the mid-cap index ended almost flat.

Track Stock Market LIVE Updates While the tariff-related concerns linger, the focus now shifts to the earnings season, with IT major, TCS, scheduled to announce its results on Thursday, July 10. Additionally, the weekly expiry could add to the choppiness. Amid all this, we maintain our bullish stance and recommend continuing with a “buy on dips” strategy, with a strong emphasis on stock selection. Stocks Recommendations Buy Marico | LTP: ₹730.35 | Target: ₹790 | Stop-loss: ₹700 Marico continues to trade in a well-defined uptrend and is currently consolidating near its all-time high. The stock has formed a bullish elevated base just above the neckline of its prior consolidation, indicating strength and readiness for the next leg of the rally. The price action is supported by consistent volume activity, reinforcing the underlying bullish bias. Traders may consider initiating long positions in the mentioned range, with the given stop-loss and target.