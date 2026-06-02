Stocks to buy today: LT Foods, Torrent Power, Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems: LTP ₹5,402

View: Buy Target: ₹5,700 SL: ₹5,340

Persistent Systems is showing strong signs of a trend resumption after a corrective phase, with multiple higher time-frame confirmations aligning in favor of a bullish reversal. On the weekly chart, a MACD signal line crossover indicates a shift in medium-term momentum after a prolonged consolidation. This is complemented on the daily timeframe by a Supertrend breakout, suggesting a transition back into a short-term uptrend. Momentum remains firmly supportive. The daily RSI is sustaining above 65, reflecting strong buying strength and indicating that dips are being accumulated rather than sold into. Additionally, the stock has registered a monthly range breakout, which typically signals expansion in price action and the beginning of a new directional leg. The confluence of these signals suggests that the recent pullback was corrective and is now transitioning into a continuation phase. Immediate resistance lies near ₹5,550-5,650. The setup favors a move towards ₹5,700. All longs may be protected with a stop loss at ₹5,340. As long as price holds above the trendline and maintains momentum strength, the bias remains toward an upward extension.