Stocks to buy today: LT Foods, Torrent Power, Persistent Systems

Torrent Power
is approaching a high-probability reversal zone as price moves closer to a well-defined rising trendline support, which continues to act as a strong structural demand area. The ongoing decline appears corrective in nature rather than impulsive, indicating a potential mean-reversion opportunity.
Price has retraced back into the 20-day SMA band, a zone that has historically led to short-term pullback reversals within the prevailing uptrend. This confluence of dynamic support from the moving average and the ascending trendline strengthens the likelihood of a technical bounce.
Momentum indicators are also aligning with a reversal setup. RSI is nearing the oversold region around the mid-30s, suggesting that downside momentum is gradually weakening. The lack of aggressive follow-through on the recent decline further supports the view of selling exhaustion. The setup favors a move towards ₹1,525 and all longs may be protected with a stop loss at ₹1,349.
A confirmation would come from a bullish reversal candle near support, accompanied by RSI flattening and turning higher, along with price reclaiming immediate resistance zones. As long as ₹1,349 holds, expect a bounce toward the ₹1,500-1,525 zone, while a breakdown below support would invalidate the reversal thesis.