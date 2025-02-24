Muthoot, Manappuram Finance may shine amid rising gold prices: Analysts

Lower risk appetite among investors has sent safe haven bet -- Gold -- to record high levels in 2025. Driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, strong demand from central banks, particularly in Asia, and US President Donald Trump's tariff imposition decision, spot Gold touched an all-time high level of $2,938.98 in the international markets.

In India, Gold futures surpassed the Rs 86,000 per 10 gram-mark on the Multi-commodity Exchange (MCX) last week.

For stock market investors, the scenario brings varied investment dynamics which needs to be navigated with caution. The surge in the yellow metal prices, as per analysts, will benefit gold financers like Muthoot Finance, and Manappuram Finance, while negatively affecting jewellery stocks.

"The upward trend in gold prices fosters a favourable environment for growth, particularly in the gold loan segment, which closely correlates with gold price movements," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Typically, a rise in gold prices translates to a higher gold loan value, and vice versa.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services expects rising gold prices to support Muthoot Finance's asset under management (AUM) growth and asset quality for the medium term.

In the December quarter of the current financial year, Muthoot Finance reported a 22 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,392 crore as against Rs 1,145 crore in Q3FY24. Its consolidated loan AUM crossed Rs 1,11,000 crore. Of this, Muthoot Finance's gold loan portfolio stood at Rs 92963.6 crore at the end of December 2024.

On the flipside, Nair is 'neutral' on Manappuram Finance, citing the non-bank finance company's exposure in the non-gold segment as a concern.

In Q3, Manappuram Finance's consolidated net profit halved to Rs 282 crore from Rs 575.31 crore in Q3FY24. Manappuram's total AUM stood at Rs 40,400 crore at the end of Q3FY25 as per Motilal Oswal report, with gold loan portfolio at Rs 20,800 crore in Q3.

CLSA maintained 'Accumulate' rating on Mannapuram Finance for a target of Rs 2,470 per share. Motilal Oswal has also maintained a 'Neutral' rating and raised the target to Rs 2,300 per share from Rs 2,060.

Meanwhile, rising gold prices, analysts said, pose as headwinds for jewellery stocks as an increase in gold prices could lead to a decrease in jewellery demand and weak margins. Besides, higher competition and premium valuations also pose as key challenges to the sector.

As per Bloomberg data, Titan's blended price-to-earnings (BF P/E) stood at 60.1x as compared to its 5-year historic average of 53.4x, Kalyan Jewellers' current BF P/E stood at 48.9x as against a 2-year historic average of 43.4x. Recently listed PN Gadgil's current BF P/E stands at 25.4x as against a 3-month average of 27.2x.

"A prolonged rally in Gold prices could lead to margin pressures due to lower volume sales, but brands with strong inventory management and premium offerings may sustain growth," said Siddhesh Mehta, research analyst, SAMCO Securities.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial suggests holding Titan shares given higher competition, uncertain margins, and a premium valuation.

Motilal Oswal has maintained 'Buy' on PN Gadgil shares for a target of Rs 950 per share. Besides, Centrum Broking has maintained a 'Buy' call on Kalyan Jewellers for a target of Rs 676 per share. Axis Capital has also continued with a 'Buy' for a target of Rs 575 per share.