Stocks to watch, December 9: L&T, Physicswallah, ICICI Bank, IndiGo, M&M

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, December 9, 2025: The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are likely to be guided today by the start of the US Federal Reserve meeting, weak global cues, and primary market activity.

Around 7:20 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were down 107.2 points at 25,957.5, indicating a gap-down start.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as investors turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s December 10 policy decision. The Fed is expected to cut rates by 25 bps, with analysts anticipating a more data-driven approach thereafter.

CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.11 per cent and the Topix fell 0.17 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.36 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.19 per cent.

US stock futures inched higher after President Donald Trump approved Nvidia’s H200 chip sales to China under a revenue-sharing pact. Nvidia gained 2.2 per cent in after-hours trade. Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 0.35 per cent, the Nasdaq slipped 0.14 per cent, and the Dow dropped 0.45 per cent. Here are top stocks to track today: Fujiyama Power Systems: Q2 consolidated profit surged 97.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹62.9 crore versus ₹31.9 crore, while revenue jumped 72.6 per cent to ₹567.9 crore against ₹329 crore. Larsen & Toubro: The Board has approved Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj General Insurance posted November gross direct premium of ₹3,999 crore, while Bajaj Life Insurance recorded premium of ₹1,087 crore for the month. Reliance Power: The company has approved moving Reliance Capital from the promoter group to the public shareholder category. The Board has approved transferring its realty business undertaking to subsidiary L&T Realty Properties through a slump sale via a Scheme of Arrangement, subject to regulatory approvals.Bajaj General Insurance posted November gross direct premium of ₹3,999 crore, while Bajaj Life Insurance recorded premium of ₹1,087 crore for the month.

Mahindra & Mahindra: November sales volume rose 19.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 91,839 units versus 76,797 units. Exports increased 8.4 per cent to 3,063 units versus 2,825 units, and production grew 18.4 per cent to 96,196 units versus 81,239 units. TCC Concept: The firm has approved the preferential allotment of 1 crore shares valued at ₹592 crore to Pepperfry. Physicswallah: Q2 consolidated profit jumped 69.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹69.7 crore from ₹41.1 crore, while revenue grew 26.3 per cent to ₹1,051.2 crore compared with ₹832.2 crore. ICICI Bank: The bank has signed a share purchase agreement with Prudential Corporation Holdings (PCHL) to The bank has signed a share purchase agreement with Prudential Corporation Holdings (PCHL) to acquire a 2 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential AMC for ₹2,140 crore.

VTM: Signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest ₹50 crore over two years for manufacturing cotton grey fabric and home textile products in Madurai and Virudhunagar districts. Siemens: The Board has approved the slump sale of its Low Voltage Motors and Geared Motors businesses, including customer service operations, to Innomotics India for an enterprise value of ₹2,200 crore, on a cash-free, debt-free basis. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Moody’s flagged Moody’s flagged IndiGo’s widespread flight disruptions as credit negative , citing possible revenue loss, refund liabilities, and regulatory penalties for inadequate planning despite rules being communicated a year earlier. The agency warned of major financial impact and potential DGCA penalties.