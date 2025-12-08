Nifty SmallCap tests 200-DMA; analysts see more pain ahead for the index

Small-cap stocks are likely to remain under pressure going ahead, suggest analysts, even as the index on the NSE is testing its 200-day moving average (DMA) on the technical charts placed at 17,500 levels. The smallcap index hit an intra-day low of 17,410 on the NSE on Monday, its lowest level since August 29, 2025. The index has slipped around 11 per cent from its 52-week high of 19,598 hit on December 17, 2024.

Small-cap stocks, believes G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, are likely to remain under pressure on the back of liquidity constraints. Investors, he said, have found favour in the primary markets given the lackluster performance of secondary markets in the last few months, especially the small-cap segment.

"A large number of smallcap stocks are down anywhere between 15 - 50 per cent this year. That apart, retail investors have limited resources and have preferred to invest in the IPOs rather than smallcap stocks given their tepid show in 2025. Unless the primary market momentum slows, small-cap stocks will stay subdued," Chokkalingam said. Meanwhile, the Nifty SmallCap 100 index has witnessed a rather tepid year thus far, and is now threatening to break its two-year winning run. At the current levels, the Nifty SmallCap has slipped nearly 7 per cent so far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25).

In contrast, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark, the Nifty 50 index and the Nifty MidCap 100 index are poised to end 2025 on a positive note. The Nifty has gained over 10 per cent so far, while the Nifty MidCap has advanced around 5.5 per cent during this period. Data from ACE Equity shows that the Nifty SmallCap index had gained 23.9 per cent and 55.6 per cent in the preceding two calendar years; while registering a loss of 13.8 per cent in the year 2022. On the technical charts, the Nifty SmallCap 100 index is seen quoting close to its long-term 200-DMA. Currently, the Nifty SmallCap index holds merely 50-odd points below the 200-DMA, which stands at 17,500.

In general, the 200-DMA is a widely used technical indicator to identify long-term trends of the underlying index or stock. Index levels or stock prices quoting consistently above the 200-DMA tends to signal strength, while prices below the long-term average implies a likely weak trend. That apart, analysts also consider the 200-DMA as a key psychological level from where index or stock prices tend to bounce-off. The 200-DMA can act as a key support, and once broken it tends to act as key resistance, believe analysts.

Small-cap segment, said U R Bhat, co-founder & director, Alphaniti Fintech, has not performed as expected in 2025. "Retail investors mostly invest in the small-cap stocks, but have been investing in the IPOs instead. The IPO calendar remains strong, and subscription levels in 2025 for most IPOs have been good till now. Small-caps had their time in the sun in the last few years. Investors now prefer the safety of the large-caps. To that extent, upside in small-caps remains limited," Bhat said. What charts say? On the technical front, the Nifty SmallCap 100 index has been facing persistent selling pressure, and has formed seven consecutive bearish candlesticks on the daily chart, cautions Amruta Shinde, technical & derivative analyst at Choice Equity Broking.