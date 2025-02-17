Monday, February 17, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta creditors to meet on Feb 18 for final vote on demerger plan

Both secured and unsecured lenders will discuss the much-awaited overhaul plan on Feb 18 and vote on it, according to a statement from the company

The demerger is expected to help attract investors interested in some of company's newer but riskier businesses such as semiconductors.

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

By Preeti Soni and Saikat Das 
Vedanta Ltd.’s creditors will meet Tuesday to give their final verdict on a plan to split the Indian mining conglomerate into at least five different businesses, a key step in a months-long effort to simplify the group’s structure and help manage its debt burden.  
Both secured and unsecured lenders will discuss the much-awaited overhaul plan on Feb 18 and vote on it, according to a statement from the company.  ALSO READ: Voting advisory firms back commodity major Vedanta's demerger plan 
The plan needs approval from a majority representing three-fourths in debt value of the creditors present at the meeting to be implemented. 
 
 
The overhaul will allow the billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled group to list its businesses — aluminum, oil & gas, power, steel and semiconductors — as separate units and improve the overall valuation of the group. The demerger is expected to help attract investors interested in some of company’s newer but riskier businesses such as semiconductors. Vedanta’s parent, Vedanta Resources Ltd., will remain the holding company. 
 
Agarwal has long expressed his desire to simplify the complex financial structure, but previous plans could not be implemented despite lenders approval. 
 
The London-based parent has cut its debt by more than $4 billion in the past two years, and aims to repay $3 billion more over the next three years.
 

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

