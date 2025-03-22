Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godrej Properties acquires around 10-acre land in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

The project will have an estimated revenue potential of ₹ 2,500 crore

BS Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, on Saturday announced the acquisition of  about 10 acres of land in strategically-located Yelahanka in Bengaluru.
 
The land is located in a high-potential area along the NH-44 in Yelahanka. It has an estimated revenue potential of ₹2,500 crore
 
“Yelahanka is an important micro market for us, and we are happy to add this land parcel to our portfolio. This will further strengthen our presence in Bengaluru and complement our strategy of deepening our presence in key micro markets across India’s leading cities,” Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties said.
 
 
The project is estimated to have a developable potential of about 1.5 million square feet of saleable area, likely consisting primarily of premium residential development of various configurations and high street retail.
 
Yelahanka is one of the fastest-growing residential and commercial real estate markets in North Bengaluru, strategically located along the Bengaluru International Airport Road. Yelahanka offers well-developed social and civic infrastructure, with several renowned multi-specialty hospitals, shopping complexes, residential townships, and upcoming commercial projects in proximity.
 
The area benefits from excellent connectivity to the Kempegowda International Airport, the Outer Ring Road (ORR), and major IT hubs, making it a highly sought-after destination for residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments.

Godrej Godrej Properties Godrej Properties' Bengaluru Real Estate

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

