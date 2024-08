Stocks to watch on August 6: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Lupin, TVS Motor, ONGC

Stocks to Watch on Tuesday, August 6: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 are set for a strong start, buoyed by a rebound in Asian markets.

At 6:31 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 197 points, trading at 24,299.5, indicating a robust gap-up opening.

Asian markets saw a dramatic recovery, with Japan's Nikkei surging 8.50 per cent after a 13 per cent drop on Monday . The Topix index climbed nearly 9.5 per cent, while Korea's Kospi gained up to 5 per cent. Australia's ASX200 inched up 0.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, in Japan, June household spending fell more than expected, down 1.4 per cent year-over-year in real terms, despite a 3.1 per cent increase in average monthly income per household. This unexpected decline may influence the Bank of Japan’s plans to raise interest rates, according to reports.