Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Asian Markets Sell-Off: Nikkei tanks 13%, Kospi 5% amid US recession fears

Other key Asian markets also suffered heavy losses, with South Korea's Kospi, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and Australia's ASX 200 all plunging between 3 per cent and 11 per cent.

Tokyo: A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday on optimism about U.S.-Chinese talks on ending a tariff war.

Tokyo: A man looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Friday on optimism about U.S.-Chinese talks on ending a tariff war.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Asian Markets Sell-Off: Asia-Pacific stock markets were under intense pressure on Monday, with heavy declines across major indices. The Nikkei 225 and Topix in Japan tumbled 13 per cent, confirming a bear market and marking the worst drop since ‘Black Monday’ of 1987.

Other key Asian markets also suffered heavy losses, with South Korea’s Kospi, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, and Australia’s ASX 200 all plunging between 3 per cent and 11 per cent. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This sell-off extended from last week, following sharp declines on US Wall Street. Last Friday, the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.43 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 1.84 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 1.51 per cent, driven by a weak jobs report that heightened fears of an impending recession.

Geojit analysts attribute the market downturn to concerns over the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates steady, which may signal a potential economic slowdown. Traders are worried that the Fed may be slow to cut rates in response to the US economic deceleration, compounded by weaker-than-expected employment data.

Also Read: Sensex, Nifty fall today on global worries but IPO GMPs remain steady

The global market rout had a major impact on Indian stock exchanges as well. The BSE Sensex plunged 3.31 per cent, or 2,686.09 points, to an intraday low of 78,295.86. Similarly, the Nifty50 fell 3.33 per cent, or 824 points, reaching an intraday low of 23,893.70.

Individual stocks were hit hard, with Tata Motors, Tata Steel, among others, seeing declines of up to 10 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 2,500 pts, Nifty tests 24,000; Nikkei tanks 13% amid global sell-off

Stock of this packing company has zoomed over 70% in 10 days; hits new high

Govt bonds receive $1 billion inflow as investors shrug off curbs

Sheela Foam stock price tanks 9% on weak Q1FY25 operational performance

USFDA issues 3 observations to Gland Pharma Hyderabad Unit, stock down 6%


Broader market segments also bled, with the Nifty SmallCap index falling over 4 per cent and the MidCap index slipping 3.7 per cent.

Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of research and Advisory at Master Capital Services Ltd, noted that the Indian indices have continued their decline for a second consecutive session. The Nifty50 and Sensex have dropped nearly 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent respectively from their recent highs, primarily due to global market concerns following disappointing US economic data, including non-farm payrolls, manufacturing PMI, and jobless claims.

Despite the current downturn, Upadhyay suggested that the Yen carry trade and prevailing bullish trends might support a market recovery. He views this as an opportunity to establish new long positions for long-term gains. 

On trading strategies, he recommended that the Nifty50 has major support in the 24,200-24,100 range and the Sensex around 78,400, near the 55-day EMA, indicating potential stabilisation points.

Also Read

Stock Market Highlights, August 2: Sensex plunges 886 pts, Nifty ends near 24,700; Auto, IT fall

Market crash: Why Sensex fell 2,686 pts intraday, Nifty breached 24k today

LIVE: SC rules that Delhi LG has power to nominate aldermen in MCD, rejects AAP govt's plea

Parliament LIVE news updates: Government likely to table bill for amendments to Waqf Act today

Bajaj Group eyes healthcare venture as hospital bed demand rising steadily

Topics : Market sell off global market collapse Asian markets nikkei US markets S&P Dow Jones S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Nifty50 Indian stock markets MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon