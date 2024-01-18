Stocks to watch on Thursday, January 18: Weakness may persist at the bourses today as Wall Street fell for a second day Wednesday.

Besides, the weekly F&O expiry may add to further volatility in the markets today.

At 7:30 AM, Gift Nifty was quoting 178 points lower at 21,412.

Elsewhere in Asia, indices were attempting to bounce back with Nikkei and Kospi off lows, and trading about 0.3 per cent to 0.5 per cent higher.

Hang Seng, too, near the flat line, but Shanghai Composite was trading near five-year lows (down 1 per cent)

Overnight, the 30-stock Dow declined 0.25 per cent, while the S&P 500 slid 0.56 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

Q3FY24 earnings: 360 ONE WAM, Accelya Solutions India, Finolex Industries, Home First Finance, IndiaMART InterMESH, IndusInd Bank, Innova Captab, Jindal Stainless, Mastek, Metro Brands, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Ramkrishna Forgings, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Supreme Petrochem, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Tata Communications.

NHPC: The government will sell a 3.5 per cent stake in power producer NHPC at a floor price of Rs 66 a share -- a discount of 9.66 per cent over Wednesday's closing price.

The sale will garner Rs 2,300 crore to the exchequer.

HDFC Bank: The American Depository Receipts (ADRs) tanked another 9 per cent on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, after falling around 7 per cent the day before.

Consequently, shares of the private lender plunged 8 per cent on the Indian benchmarks Wednesday following its Q3FY24 results.

InterGlobe Aviation: Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) slapped IndiGo Airlines with a fine of Rs 1.2 crore for violating aviation security norms by letting its passengers sit and eat on Mumbai airport's tarmac.

Adani Enterprises: The flagship Adani Group company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government of Maharashtra for the establishment of a 1-gigawatt hyperscale data center worth Rs 50,000 crore.

LTIMindtree: LTIMindtree posted a net profit of Rs 1,169 crore for the third quarter ended December, up 16.8 per cent year-on-year and 0.6 per cent sequentially.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company’s revenue for the third quarter stood at Rs 9,017 crore, up 4.6 per cent year-on-year.

Both the numbers were below Bloomberg estimates.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The recently listed company has secured a contract worth Rs 200 crore from Torrent Gas for implementing a close-loop fleet programme.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance: It reported a flat net profit of Rs 227 crore for the quarter ended December 2023, as against PAT of Rs 221 last year

While the net premium income increased to Rs 9,929 crore from against Rs 9,465 crore Y-o-Y, AUM rose to Rs 2.87 trillion vs Re 2.52 trillion Y-o-Y.

Ajmera Realty, Keystone Realtors: Keystone Realtors (KRL) has entered into a share purchase agreement with Ajmera Realty & Infra India (ARIIL) to purchase/acquire 50 per cent equity holding i.e., 5,000 fully paid up equity shares of Ajmera Luxe Realty (ALRPL), a 100 per cent owned subsidiary of ARIIL.

Oracle Financial Services Software: The IT firm reported a 69.4 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit at Rs 740.8 crore for Q3FY24.

The company's revenue from operations increased 26 per cent to Rs 1,823.6 crore with operating margin at 46.1 per cent.

Bharat Electronics: BEL has received two orders amounting to Rs 1,034.31 crore.

Nazara Technologies: It plans to raise Rs 250 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares.