Stocks to Watch today: Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Biocon, Ola Electric

Stocks to Watch today, Monday, December 8, 2025: Benchmark Indian equity indices are likely to start the week’s first trading session on a lacklustre note amid mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also hinted at a weak start for the indices.

At 06:50 AM on Monday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading lower by 13 points at 26,320.

Among global peers, markets in the Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors looked ahead to China’s trade data due later in the day. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was little changed, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.17 per cent.

On Friday, December 5, Wall Street’s major indexes ended higher as investors evaluated a new batch of U.S. economic data. The S&P 500 inched up 0.19 per cent, marking its fourth consecutive day of gains and leaving it roughly 0.7 per cent below its intraday record. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.31 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.22 per cent. Indian equity benchmarks also closed the previous week's last trading session on a positive note. The BSE Sensex gained 447.05 points, or 0.52 per cent, to finish at 85,712.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 152.70 points, or 0.59 per cent, to end at 26,186.45 on Friday, December 5.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top stocks to watch during today’s session: Adani Enterprises: The Gautam Adani-led company has informed the exchanges that it incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely “Adani Skills & Education Limited,” in India on December 6, 2025. Subscribed capital: ₹1,00,000 divided into 10,000 equity shares of ₹10 each. ICICI Bank: The bank’s subsidiary, : The bank’s subsidiary, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Limited (“ICICI AMC”) , has fixed the price band for its proposed ₹10,603-crore initial public offering (IPO) at ₹2,061 to ₹2,165 per equity share of face value ₹1 each. Bajaj Finserv: The holding company of the Bajaj Group’s financial services business has laid out plans for the next five years. During this period, it is The holding company of the Bajaj Group’s financial services business has laid out plans for the next five years. During this period, it is targeting an 18–22 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in net profit at ₹21,000–24,000 crore on a consolidated basis. It is also targeting over 220 million active customers, up from over 100 million currently.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): The board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, which operates IndiGo, has set up a crisis management group (CMG) to help normalise operations and ensure refunds for the large number of flight cancellations over the past several days, the beleaguered carrier said on Sunday. Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC): The state-owned company has announced that its board has considered and approved the The state-owned company has announced that its board has considered and approved the re-employment of Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman & CEO of ONGC on a contract basis for a further period of one year, effective from 07.12.2025, or till assumption of charge by the regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is earliest.

Biocon: The company has informed the exchanges that its board has The company has informed the exchanges that its board has approved the acquisition of the equity shares of Biocon Biologics Limited (“BBL”) held by: (a) Mylan Inc.; (b) Serum Institute Life Sciences Private Limited; (c) Tata Capital Growth Fund II; and (d) Activ Pine LLP (collectively referred to as the “Selling Shareholders/Proposed Allottees”). The transaction is subject to requisite approvals and execution of definitive agreements. Cochin Shipyard: The company has signed shipbuilding contracts with Svitzer for building four 26-metre fully electric ‘TRAnsverse 2600E’ 70-ton bollard pull tugs at CSL, with an option for up to four additional vessels. The tugs will be built according to Svitzer’s specifications to support its global fleet renewal plan.

Ola Electric Mobility: The company announced the commencement of mass deliveries of its 4680 Bharat Cell–powered vehicles. The S1 Pro+ (5.2 kWh) is the first product equipped with the company’s indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, offering more range, better performance, and enhanced safety. With its own battery packs, Ola Electric is now India’s first company to fully own the battery pack and cell manufacturing process in-house. Delhivery: India’s largest fully integrated logistics services provider successfully completed testing of its autonomous Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) drone technology at Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. TVS Motor Company: The global automaker in the two- and three-wheeler segment announced major initiatives on Day 2 of TVS MotoSoul 5.0. The company showcased the Aegis Rider Vision AR HUD Helmet, announced a partnership between TVS Racing and MT Helmets, and launched the TVS Racing Offroad Training Academy.