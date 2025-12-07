Bajaj Finserv targets ₹24,000 crore profit, 220 mn customers by 2030

Bajaj Finserv — the holding company of the Bajaj group’s financial services business — has laid out plans for the next five years, during which it is targeting an 18-22 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in net profit to Rs 21,000 crore to Rs 24,000 crore on a consolidated basis, and over 220 million active customers from a little over 100 million now.
The Bajaj management unveiled the blueprint of the group’s long range strategy (LRS) for 2026 to 2030, during which it has set its sights on listing its insurance ventures. The group will also focus on non-resident Indians (NRIs) through GIFT City and other lines of business such as pension fund management, and start activating these lines on completion of Allianz’s exit from the group in the early part of the next calendar year.
Bajaj Finance — the lending arm — which is on course to achieve assets under management (AUM) of Rs 5 trillion by the end of the current financial year, said it wants to increase retail market share to 3.6-4 per cent by 2030 from 2.8 per cent now, and double the number of loans to 100 million from 50 million now.
“The completion of the Allianz buyout by early next calendar year and becoming a 100 per cent Bajaj company will enable us to look at how we can put excess capital to use,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finserv, while laying out the long range strategy.
In March 2025, Allianz signed a share-purchase agreement with Bajaj Finserv to sell its 26 per cent stake each in the insurance joint ventures — Bajaj Allianz Life and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance — for Rs 24,180 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by the early next calendar year.
“It will also give us the flexibility to pursue some of our aspirations which we couldn’t in a partnership structure, such as focus on NRIs through GIFT City, and a few other lines such as pensions through pension fund management. We will start activating all of these on completion in the early part of next calendar year.”
When could Bajaj Finserv list its insurance arms?
He talked about a four-to-five-year window for the listing of the insurance arms.
“We believe there are a number of changes in the coming years, whether it through Ind-AS, risk-based solvency and composite licences — each of these can open significant possibilities of how businesses are run,” he said on the insurance businesses, on the road ahead with the exit of Allianz from the joint venture.
“We will need to evaluate these and hence in our mind, four to five years is a reasonable window to think of a possible listing of these companies — could be a little earlier or later. We don’t need the capital. But given the size of these businesses, I believe, listing will take transparency to the next level,” Bajaj said.
What is Bajaj Finance’s three-pronged plan through 2030?
On the lending side, Bajaj Finance will adopt a three-pronged strategy for the next five years, focused on customer centricity, technology and low tolerance to risk. Bajaj Finance aims to become a customer-centric company from a product-focused company by serving all financial needs of the customer, which will lead to 3.2-3.5 per cent credit market share, 3.6-4.0 per cent retail market share and 6.5-7.5 products per customer. It also aims to be a technology leader in financial services in India to achieve goals and drive innovation. It is the ability to anticipate trends, envision transformation, and reshape business models to make life simpler for consumers.
“This will lead to 100 million loans, 160-180 million app installs, 3.5-4.5 billion web visitors, 30 per cent digital contribution, 31 per cent opex to NIM and 90 per cent reduction in operations and service,” said Rajeev Jain, vice chairman and managing director, Bajaj Finance.
Bajaj Finance’s strategy is to be a technology leader in financial services with increasing use of artificial intelligence.
Bajaj Finance aims to be the lowest-risk company in India, having low tolerance across all dimensions of risk — credit risk, operational risk, fraud risk, compliance risk, market risk, technology risk and reputation risk — while maintaining sustainable growth and profitability. This will lead to greater resilience and scalability, with an aim of gross non-performing assets of less than 1.2 per cent and net non-performing assets of less than 0.4 per cent.
What are Bajaj Finserv Health and other units aiming for next?
Bajaj Finserv Health — the health management platform — is eyeing expansion of its international operations, Bajaj said.
“With business building to 1.7 million healthcare claims transactions a month and tie-ups with 10 insurers — there is clear profitability in sight by FY28. To scale further, we are looking at several strategic partnerships,” he said on Finserv Health.
“We are also looking at expanding internationally. We already have a presence in the Middle East. However, given that health servicing and claims processes are broken in many parts of the world, as our platform matures, we will continue to expand to other regions,” Bajaj said.
While Bajaj AMC is aiming to be among the top 15 asset management companies in India, on Bajaj Alternatives, he said it is an area of growth. “We have started work to launch early-stage equity and real estate-focused alternative investment funds (AIFs) next year,” Bajaj said.