Stocks to Watch today: Adani Green, Shree Cement, Mazagon, Oil India, Hudco

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, October 29, 2025: Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher on Wednesday, taking cues from firm trends in GIFT Nifty futures. Market sentiment is expected to be driven by September-quarter earnings, active primary market participation, institutional flows, and global developments.

At 6:52 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 50.50 points at 26,140.50, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed over 1 per cent on Wednesday to reach a new record high amid mixed trading, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decision — widely expected to bring a second consecutive 25-basis-point cut. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.17 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.16 per cent.

Overnight in the US, all three major Wall Street indices closed at record highs for a second straight session on Tuesday. Nvidia shares surged after the company announced plans to build artificial intelligence supercomputers for the US Energy Department, fueling optimism about corporate earnings ahead of key reports from major tech firms this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.23 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8 per cent, and the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.34 per cent. Meanwhile, here are some stocks to watch during today’s session: September quarter results Adani Green Energy: The company reported a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹644 crore for the second quarter of FY2025-26 (Q2FY26), up from ₹515 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY25). The company’s revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to ₹2,776 crore, compared to ₹2,308 crore in Q2FY25.

Tata Capital: The Tata Group’s non-banking financial company (NBFC) posted a 33 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,128 crore in Q2FY26, supported by higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. NII grew 23 per cent YoY to ₹2,637 crore, while fee income surged 59 per cent YoY to ₹588 crore. Tata Capital’s shares closed 0.64 per cent higher at ₹330.95 on the BSE. TVS Motor Company: The company reported a 42 per cent rise in net profit to ₹795.48 crore for Q2FY26, compared to ₹560.49 crore in Q2FY25, driven by record two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales. Total income rose 25 per cent to ₹14,037 crore from ₹11,229.5 crore a year earlier. The company’s overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 23 per cent to a record 1.51 million units in Q2FY26, up from 1.23 million units in Q2FY25.

Shree Cement: The cement maker reported a more than fourfold increase in consolidated net profit to ₹309.82 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹76.64 crore in Q2FY25, driven by higher sales volumes and premiumisation. Revenue from operations rose 17.43 per cent to ₹4,761.07 crore, up from ₹4,054.17 crore in the same quarter last year. Raymond Realty: The real estate player’s net profit for Q2FY26 surged to ₹60.2 crore, a sharp increase from ₹4.92 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue jumped 207.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹696.5 crore. Managing Director Harmohan Sahni attributed the strong performance to execution efficiency and robust demand trends during the quarter.

Mahindra Finance: The company reported a 45 per cent YoY increase in net profit to ₹564 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹389 crore in Q2FY25. Net interest income rose 14.6 per cent to ₹2,279 crore from ₹1,988 crore a year earlier. The company’s loan book expanded 13 per cent YoY, while total disbursements grew 3 per cent to ₹13,514 crore. Other stocks in the news today InfoBeans Technologies: The company has informed the exchanges that its promoters are considering — over the next twelve (12) months — a sale of up to 3 per cent and/or a pledge of up to 10 per cent of the company’s total issued equity share capital to meet their family needs.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The defence shipyard and Navratna company under the Ministry of Defence has signed an exclusive Teaming Agreement (TA) with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), India’s largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, for collaboration in the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPD5) for the Indian Navy. PNB Housing Finance: Crisil Ratings has assigned its ‘Crisil AA+/Stable’ rating to ₹3,410 crore non-convertible debentures, enhanced the rated amount on total bank loan facilities from ₹4,000 crore to ₹9,000 crore, and reaffirmed its ‘Crisil AA+/Stable/Crisil A1+’ ratings on the existing debt instruments and bank facilities.

Signatureglobal (India): The real estate player has announced that it has raised ₹875 crore through a private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. “Signature Global will utilise the proceeds to develop mid-income and sustainable housing projects. A portion will also be utilised to reduce existing debt,” the company said in an exchange filing. Oil India, BPCL: The company has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL). Further, OIL and BPCL signed a non-binding MoU to explore collaboration in developing BPCL’s upcoming Greenfield Refinery and Petrochemical Complex near Ramayapatnam Port in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh.