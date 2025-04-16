Stocks to Watch Today, April 16: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard, IREDA

Stocks to Watch Today, Wednesday, April 16, 2025: Indian equity markets are expected to witness a negative opening on Wednesday following a two-day sharp rally triggered by a 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries and potential exemptions on tariffs on electronic goods. At 7:38 AM, the Indian equity markets are expected to witness a negative opening on Wednesday following a two-day sharp rally triggered by a 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs on 75 countries and potential exemptions on tariffs on electronic goods. At 7:38 AM, the GIFT Nifty Futures was down by 85 points at 23,279 levels.

On Tuesday, the US markets settled lower after losing early gains amid persistent concerns over President Donald Trump’s trade policies. Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 0.17 per cent on Wall Street in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.38 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.04 per cent.

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates Wednesday morning, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell sharply over around 1.8 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell around 0.5 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi shed 0.45 per cent, while Australia's ASX200 rose 0.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, here is a list of stocks to watch today:

IndusInd Bank share price: The bank on Tuesday said that an audit report by an external agency showed ₹1,979 crore of negative impact on its net worth due to the derivative discrepancies. The effect of this derivative debacle will be reflected in the FY25 financial statement, the bank said in an exchange filing.

ICICI Lombard share price: The general insurance company reported a 1.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit for the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) to ₹510 crore compared to ₹519 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. However, for the full year FY25, the company's profit after tax (PAT) increased sharply by 30.7 per cent to ₹2,508 crore against ₹1,919 crore in FY24. Gross direct premium income (GDPI) for the Q4 FY25 rose 2.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,211 crore from ₹6,073 crore in the year-ago period.

Gensol Engineering share price: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued an interim order against the company and its promoters, Anmol Singh Jaggi and Puneet Singh Jaggi, after allegations of misappropriation of funds and misleading disclosures. Sebi has restricted the promoters from holding any directorial or key managerial positions in the company. It has also barred them from buying, selling or dealing in securities.

Adani Total Gas share price: The company informed that the Nodal Agency, Gas Authority of India (GAIL), has reduced its allocation of Administrative Price Mechanism (APM) priced domestic gas by 15 per cent, effective today, April 16, 2025. The reduction will be compensated by higher-priced New Well Gas (NWG), which is expected to negatively impact the company’s profitability.

IREDA share price: The state-run lender for renewable energy projects reported a 48.7 per cent increase in March 2025 quarter net profit to ₹501.6 crore, against ₹337 crore in the year-ago period on the back of solid growth in interest income. Net interest income (NII) grew 47.3 per cent to ₹801.3 crore for Q4 FY25 compared to ₹544.1 core in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, the company informed the exchanges.

Lemon Tree Hotels share price: The company has signed a licence agreement for a hotel property, Lemon Tree Resort, in Mori Bera, Rajasthan. The property will be managed by its subsidiary, Carnation Hotels, and is expected to commence operations in FY27.

Swiggy share price: The food delivery major has signed an MoU with the Ministry of Labour & Employment to promote job creation in the gig and logistics sectors. With this collaboration, the company aims to create over 12 lakh job opportunities in the next 2-3 years. These jobs will be listed on the government’s National Career Service (NCS) portal.

Aster DM Healthcare share price: The company has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to merge with Quality Care India (QCIL). Ahead of the merger, Aster will acquire a 5 per cent stake in QCIL by issuing fresh shares, and the merged entity will be renamed Aster DM Quality Care.

Dabur India share price: Dabur International FZE, a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur India has decided to incorporate a new entity in the United Kingdom, which will be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Dabur International FZE. The acquisition will be tentatively completed by May 15, 2025. "As on date, Dabur India does not have a legal entity in the UK. Hence, a new entity is being incorporated to undertake the business of sales and distribution of FMCG products," the company informed exchanges.

NHPC share price: The company has announced the commercial operation of Unit-4 (200 MW) of Parbati-II HE Project (4x200 MW) in Himachal Pradesh after the successful trial run. TCS share price: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved the allotment of 21.16 acres of land to the company in Vishakhapatnam for a symbolic lease price of 99 paisa. TCS would invest ₹1,370 crore in a development centre expected to create around 12,000 jobs.