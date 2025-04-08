Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC commissions 90MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I at Dayapar, Bhuj

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

NTPC announced that consequent upon successful commissioning, the second part capacity of 90 MW out of 150 MW Dayapar Wind Energy Project Phase-I at Dayapar, Bhuj, Gujarat, under 450 MW Hybrid Project of NTPC REL, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy , is declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 09 April 2025.

The first part capacity of 50 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 04 November 2023.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group will become 80,020 MW.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

