Stocks to Watch today, August 12: Hindalco, IHCL, Bata India, Astral

Stocks to watch today, Tuesday, August 12, 2025: Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat opening on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. At 7:30 AM, Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a flat opening on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. At 7:30 AM, GIFT Nifty Futures were trading at 24,594.5 points, up 19.5 points or 0.08 per cent.

Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as investors evaluated the overnight extension of the US-China trade truce, which gives the two largest global economies additional time to work toward a trade agreement. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 2.36 per cent higher, hitting record highs, while South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.8 per cent. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 0.15 per cent.

On Monday, Wall Street closed modestly lower after President Trump announced a 90-day pause for higher tariffs on China . Investors are eyeing key US inflation reports due out later in the week. The S&P 500 settled 0.25 per cent lower and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45 per cent. Here are the key stocks to watch today, August 12: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL): The Tata Group's hospitality arm announced that its board of directors and a designated committee have approved the acquisition of majority stakes in two hospitality companies: ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality, for a total consideration of ₹204 crore. The company has executed a share subscription and purchase agreement and a shareholders’ agreement to acquire around 51 per cent equity stake for an amount not exceeding ₹ 110 crore in ANK Hotels.

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction engineering company reported a standalone total revenue of ₹1,339 crore in the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), down 30 per cent from ₹1,901 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) fell 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹31 crore from ₹41 crore. Hindalco Industries: US-based Novelis Inc., a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, reported a 36 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net income attributable to its common shareholders to $96 million for the April-June quarter of FY26. Net sales for the reported quarter increased 13 per cent Y-o-Y to $4.7 billion. Bata India: The footwear manufacturing company reported a marginal decline in the standalone revenue from operations to ₹941.8 crore in the Q1FY26 against ₹944.6 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax came in at ₹51.7 crore, down 70 per cent from ₹174.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Tilaknagar Industries: The alcoholic beverage company reported total revenue of ₹409 crore, up 30.6 per cent compared to ₹313 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax grew 120.8 per cent to ₹89 crore against ₹40 crore in Q1FY25. Sansera Engineering: The auto components manufacturer reported total revenue of ₹766.3 crore in the Q1FY26, up 3 per cent from ₹743.9 crore in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) grew 26 per cent to ₹63 crore compared to ₹50.1 crore in Q1FY25. The company secured new orders worth ₹173.2 crore during the quarter. Man Industries: The steel pipe maker posted a consolidated net profit of ₹27.6 crore, up 45.2 per cent from ₹19 crore in the year-ago period. It reported revenue from operations of ₹742.13 crore during the June 2025 quarter against ₹748.7 crore in the Q1FY25.