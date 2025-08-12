Home / Markets / News / Kotak Securities recommends 'Buy' on this smallcap IT stock; find out why

Kotak Securities recommends 'Buy' on this smallcap IT stock; find out why

Deal-win momentum continues for Indegene; expect improvement in client-specific issues in FY27.

Indegene provides IT services and solutions tailored for the life sciences industry. They offer a range of services including digital transformation, omnichannel activation, enterprise clinical solutions, and technology platforms.
Indegene
 
Last Price: 571
  Target price: 680
  Upside potential: 19 per cent
 
-- Indegene provides IT services and solutions tailored for the life sciences industry. They offer a range of services including digital transformation, omnichannel activation, enterprise clinical solutions, and technology platforms. Their focus is on leveraging digital technologies and data analytics to improve various aspects of the life sciences value chain, from drug discovery and clinical trials to commercialisation and patient engagement.
  -- Deal-win momentum continues; expect improvement in client-specific issues in FY27.

  -- Healthy growth in core segments.
  -- Indegene has a strong M&A pipeline. Focus is on entities with $2-5 crore revenue.
  -- Unveils strategic initiatives in FY26, which should bear fruit in the medium term.
  -- Revenue trajectory depends on industry + technology + execution.
  We value the stock at a 28x on Jun'27E EPS, leading to a Fair Value of 680.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

