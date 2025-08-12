Kotak Securities recommends 'Buy' on this smallcap IT stock; find out why

Indegene

Last Price: 571

Target price: 680

Upside potential: 19 per cent

-- Deal-win momentum continues; expect improvement in client-specific issues in FY27.

-- Healthy growth in core segments.

-- Indegene has a strong M&A pipeline. Focus is on entities with $2-5 crore revenue.

-- Unveils strategic initiatives in FY26, which should bear fruit in the medium term.

-- Revenue trajectory depends on industry + technology + execution.

-- We value the stock at a 28x on Jun’27E EPS, leading to a Fair Value of 680. (Disclaimer: Shrikant Chouhan is head of equity research at Kotak Securities. Views expressed are his own.)