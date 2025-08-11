Sensex, Nifty post best single-day rise in seven weeks on heavyweights

Indian equity markets surged on Monday, with benchmark indices recording their biggest single-day gain in nearly seven weeks, fuelled by strong advances in heavyweight stocks HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries.

The Sensex climbed 746 points (0.9 per cent) to close at 80,604, while the Nifty added 222 points (0.9 per cent) to settle at 24,585. For both indices, it was their strongest performance since June 26. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose by Rs 3.4 trillion to Rs 444 trillion.

Gains were also attributed to a bout of short covering by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) after bearish bets had reached a multi-year high. As of August 8, the FPI long-short ratio in index futures stood at just 8.28 per cent — meaning that for every 100 short positions, there were only eight long positions.

Among individual stocks, HDFC Bank rose 1.2 per cent and Reliance Industries 1.4 per cent, leading the rally. State Bank of India (SBI) climbed 2.5 per cent after reporting a 12.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 19,160 crore for Q1 FY26, supported by strong treasury gains. “PSU banks took the limelight amid Q1 results from the banking major, and broad-based momentum was visible across sectors. Investors remain cautiously optimistic about the upcoming US-Russia Summit, which may help ease geopolitical tensions. However, the true impact of US trade policy on growth remains to be seen,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Despite Monday's gains, Indian equities have been under pressure. Last week, the Sensex fell 0.9 per cent and the Nifty 0.8 per cent, marking a sixth straight week of losses — the longest losing streak since April 2020. Market sentiment has been weighed down by ongoing trade tensions with the US and muted corporate earnings. Last week, US President Donald Trump imposed a fresh 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports, citing India's continued oil imports from Russia. This move deepened the standoff between the nations, following earlier tariff hikes and contentious remarks on regional security.

Tariff talks between India and the US have stalled over Washington’s push for greater access to India’s agricultural and dairy sectors. As a result, India finds itself at a disadvantage compared to export competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh. Looking ahead, attention will be on the upcoming meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin this week. On the technical front, Sudeep Shah, head of technical and derivatives research at SBI Securities, said, “To sustain and extend the rally, a decisive follow-up move is required. Market momentum has faded rapidly after initial upswings. The 24,700–24,740 range will pose major resistance for the Nifty, with a breakout above 24,740 likely to trigger further gains up to 24,900. Conversely, the 24,400–24,440 zone will serve as important support.”