RIL's growth plans, Jio listing can lead to re-rating of its stock

The Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM had several stunning announcements. RIL looks to list Jio Platforms (JPL) by June 2026. It targets doubling of FY22 Ebitda (₹1.25 trillion; $14.6 billion) by FY27, implying 14.7 per cent CAGR over FY22 levels.

RIL targets retail revenue growth of over 20 per cent CAGR for three years and has ambitions of becoming India’s biggest FMCG player. CAGR stands for compound annual growth rate. A new Reliance Intelligence subsidiary, with partnerships with Meta and Alphabet, will power an AI initiative. The new energy plans include massive solar farms, green hydrogen projects, and module manufacturing capacity.

Mukesh Ambani, RIL’s chairman and managing director, expects FMCG, new energy, and AI to surpass existing businesses in scale. The JPL IPO will unlock value. The Intelligence foray includes partnerships for cloud and compute with Alphabet, and a 70:30 joint venture with an investment of $100 million, using Meta’s Llama for enterprise solutions. In retail, RIL will add 2,000–3,000 stores annually and sustain sales growth in high single digits for existing stores, while online businesses like Ajio, Shein, quick commerce, and JioMart will grow faster to contribute 20 per cent of revenue in three years (current share is single digit).

RIL has a ₹40,000 crore ($4.7 billion) capex plan over three years to create food parks for manufacturing products and targets FMCG sales in 25 countries in less than 12 months. Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) will become a subsidiary of RIL, consolidating all FMCG brands into a single company. RCPL will create Asia’s largest integrated food parks. Long term, it targets ₹1 trillion ($11.7 billion) revenue in five years from a base of ₹11,500 crore in FY25. The battery giga factory will begin operations by 2026 with 40 GWh of capacity, which will be expanded to 100 GWh. Guidance is that the new energy business will match the scale of O2C (oil-to-chemicals) in 5–7 years. The chairman guided for FY28 consolidated Ebitda (including other income) above ₹2.5 trillion, implying 11 per cent CAGR during FY25–28.

Jio has crossed 500 million subscribers, with over 220 million 5G users. It has built a live twin 3D model of India’s physical infrastructure to plan fibre and AirFibre installations. New products include the next-generation Jio AI Cloud, an AI-powered memory companion, while JioPC can turn a TV or screen into a full-feature, AI-ready cloud computer on a pay-per-use model. JioFrames will be an AI-powered wearable platform supporting multiple Indian languages. Jio’s subscriber base is expected to migrate to 5G and eventually 6G by 2030. Analysts are considering a likely 15 per cent tariff hike in the telecom business by November–December 2025 to drive IPO valuations.

The JioHotstar app has over 600 million users. Features include RIYA, a voice-enabled AI search assistant; Voice Print, which offers immersive storytelling using voice cloning and lip-sync technology; and MaxView 3.0, an upgrade for cricket viewing. In core energy, KG-D6 production in FY25 rose, with plans to add more new wells. The O2C business leverages a diversified crude basket of over 250 grades. RIL is transitioning to clean fuels. New projects include a 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (mmtpa) PVC plant in Nagothane, expanded CPVC and a 3 mmtpa PTA facility in Dahej, and a 1 mmtpa specialty polyester facility in Palghar. The Hazira carbon fibre facility will serve aerospace, defence, and advanced materials sectors. The O2C capex will be around ₹75,000 crore.

In renewable energy, the solar PV manufacturing platform is producing 200 MW of HJT modules and scaling capacity to 10 GWp per annum, then 20 GWp. The battery giga factory will start in 2026 with an initial capacity of 40 GWh per year, expandable to 100 GWh per year. The electrolyser giga factory will be operational by end-2026 and scale to 3 GW per year for cost-competitive green hydrogen production. It will also build 55 compressed biogas (CBG) plants, targeting over 500 plants by 2030. A solar project across 550,000 acres will meet almost 10 per cent of India’s electricity needs till 2035, deploying 55 MW of solar modules and 150 MWh of daily battery storage.