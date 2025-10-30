Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr. Reddy's, Shaily Engineering tumble after delay in Semaglutide approval

Dr. Reddy's, Shaily Engineering tumble after delay in Semaglutide approval

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Shaily Engineering Plastics slumped after the drug major informed the exchanges about a delay in approval for its Semaglutide injection in the Canadian market.

Dr. Reddys Laboratories (down 4.67%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (down 11.29%) tumbled.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Dr. Reddys Laboratories said it has received a Notice of Non-Compliance (NON) from Canadas Pharmaceutical Drugs Directorate regarding its Semaglutide injection application, seeking additional information and clarifications. The company said it will respond promptly within the stipulated timeline and remains confident in the products quality, safety, and comparability.

Semaglutide, a popular diabetes and weight-loss drug, is the generic version of Ozempic, developed by Novo Nordisk.

 

The update weighed on shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics, which manufactures drug delivery devices, including Semaglutide pens, for Dr. Reddys. As per Shailys FY25 annual report, Dr. Reddys is among its top pharmaceutical clients.

During the first quarter of FY26, Shailys management had highlighted that the healthcare segments contribution to total revenue doubled to 31%, driven by rising demand for Semaglutide pens. To meet this demand, the company had installed 19 new injection moulding machines and a dedicated assembly and printing line, adding 25 million pens per annum in additional capacity.

Also Read

Image

BSBFSI Summit LIVE Updates: Regulatory authority has missed the crypto bus, says G Padmanabhan

Yellow Peas

Govt imposes 30% import duty on yellow peas to support pulses prices

Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association

BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Need for clarity on regulations in crypto sector, says Dilip Chenoy

Indian Oil Storage tanks near Jawaharlal Nehru Port, in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

IOCL seeks up to 24 million oil barrels from Americas amid Russia curbs

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex cracks 360pts, Nifty tests 25,900; Trump likely cuts China tariff to 47%

The company also revealed plans to add another 25 million-pen line for a different Semaglutide variant, with a total capex of Rs 125 crore for FY26.

"We have 60% of generic market share on semaglutide across the markets that are opening up," managing director Amit Sanghvi had said during the companys Q1FY26 earnings call.

The delay in Dr. Reddys approval has raised concerns about potential near-term demand softness for Shailys key product line.

While the delay may impact short-term demand visibility for Shaily, analysts remain optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of Semaglutide-linked supplies amid booming global demand for GLP-1-based therapies. As per Shailys FY25 annual report, the global Semaglutide market, valued at $28.4 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $93.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% on rising diabetes and obesity cases.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Brigade Enterprises Q2 PAT rises 37% YoY to Rs 163 cr

L&T hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 3,926 cr

L&T hits record high after Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 3,926 cr

Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

Texmaco Rail gains after securing orders worth Rs 78 cr

RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 76 crore

RailTel Corp Q2 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 76 crore

Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 4.59%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.22%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Slides 4.59%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.22%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon